If you want to know what 20-something It girls are wearing right now, the answer is simple: shorts. From denim cutoffs to micro sporty styles, young fashion lovers are embracing the style—and for good reason: it is still peak summer. But even if your mind has already shifted to fall wardrobe planning, shorts can easily stay in your rotation. Insiders are already showing us how to seamlessly transition them into the upcoming season, starting with two key flat-shoe trends: loafers and moto boots.
These two styles are closely associated with fall dressing, but they are also completely timeless, which is why chic dressers like Olivia Jade and Lila Moss are leaning into them right now.
This week while in NYC, Jade was spotted wearing a casual yet polished look that consisted of blue drawstring shorts, a black T-shirt, and black loafers. For accessories she chose an oversized shoulder bag and low-ankle socks. Also in the city this week Lila Moss was seen wearing shorts but a distressed denim pair that she styled with a low-scoop white tank top and mid-calf moto boots. She completed the ensemble with a leather belt and shoulder bag.
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Whether you take inspiration from Jade or Moss when it comes to styling your shorts from now until fall you can't go wrong. Both loafers and moto boots will instantly give your bottoms a more considered, editorial finish and add just the right amount of fall attitude without feeling seasonally premature.
Inspired to shop? Keep scrolling to discover the best loafers and moto boots on the market right now.
Shop Loafers:
ZARA
Soft Ruched Loafers
You can't go wrong with these.
Madewell
Dolli Glove Loafers
Hurry, these are selling out.
ALOHAS
Aven Leather Loafers
I love the vintage-looking distressed leather.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Hagfish
This colorway is so elegant.
SHUSHOP
Tokyo Loafers
These look identical to the coveted The Row pair.
Jamie Haller
Penny Loafers
Every fashion editor talks about how comfortable Jamie Haller's loafers are.
J.Crew
New Winona Lug-Sole Penny Loafers in Italian Spazzolato Leather
These sell out every fall.
Shop Moto Boots:
STEVE MADDEN
Astor Boots
They're giving Miu Miu.
Prada
Leather Mid-Calf Boots
Adding to my wish list ASAP.
Urban Outfitters
Uo Moto Harness Boots
So cute.
Burberry
Soft Saddle Leather Mid-Calf Boots
The way I need these is unhealthy.
Jimmy Choo
Biker Mid Leather Mid-Calf Boots
Classic.
Miu Miu
Leather Boots
Another timeless pair that fashion people pull out every fall.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.