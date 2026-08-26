It Girls in Their 20s Agree: These Are the Chic Flat-Shoe Trends to Take Your Shorts From Summer to Fall

Mark my words: cool fashion people will wear shorts with these two flat-shoe trends between now and October.

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Lila moss wears a white tank top, denim shorts, and a belt; olivia jade wears a black t-shirt, blue shorts, a tote bag, and loafers.
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
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If you want to know what 20-something It girls are wearing right now, the answer is simple: shorts. From denim cutoffs to micro sporty styles, young fashion lovers are embracing the style—and for good reason: it is still peak summer. But even if your mind has already shifted to fall wardrobe planning, shorts can easily stay in your rotation. Insiders are already showing us how to seamlessly transition them into the upcoming season, starting with two key flat-shoe trends: loafers and moto boots.

These two styles are closely associated with fall dressing, but they are also completely timeless, which is why chic dressers like Olivia Jade and Lila Moss are leaning into them right now.

Olivia jade wears a black t-shirt, blue shorts, loafers, and a black tote bag.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

This week while in NYC, Jade was spotted wearing a casual yet polished look that consisted of blue drawstring shorts, a black T-shirt, and black loafers. For accessories she chose an oversized shoulder bag and low-ankle socks. Also in the city this week Lila Moss was seen wearing shorts but a distressed denim pair that she styled with a low-scoop white tank top and mid-calf moto boots. She completed the ensemble with a leather belt and shoulder bag.

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Whether you take inspiration from Jade or Moss when it comes to styling your shorts from now until fall you can't go wrong. Both loafers and moto boots will instantly give your bottoms a more considered, editorial finish and add just the right amount of fall attitude without feeling seasonally premature.

Inspired to shop? Keep scrolling to discover the best loafers and moto boots on the market right now.

Lila moss wears a white tank top with a belt, jeans shorts, and moto boots.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

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Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.