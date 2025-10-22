People Are Buying This Pretty Shirt Trend With the Intent of Wearing It Out at Night With Jeans

More often than not, when I go somewhere at night, I'm a jeans and a cute top kind of girl. After a long day, what I'm going to wear to go to dinner is usually a bit of an afterthought, and you can't go wrong with the aforementioned combination. Margot Robbie appears to have been on the same page while out over the weekend in West Hollywood, and the "cute top" she wore instantly caught my eye (even though it was partially covered up by a chic navy leather trench coat).
The shirt trend Robbie wore with her trench, light-wash baggy jeans, and satin ballet flats was a ruffled top—specifically, a Chloé ruffled top, the brand that can take a significant amount of credit for the resurgance of the romantic boho trend. The cool contrast of a pretty ruffled top with basic jeans is catnip for a fashion person, and even if you wear the combination with flats, you'll still look night out-worthy in the fancy shirt trend. Keep scrolling to see what I mean, courtesy of Robbie, and shop pretty ruffled tops to wear with your jeans for nights out to come.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.