11 Highly Specific Things Fashion People Are Wearing to Beat the Heat This Summer

If you don't live here or haven't heard the complaints echoing across the internet, the weather has been in the high 90s and low 100s in New York all week long, and let's just say we are struggling. And it's not just with the heat! Getting dressed is half the battle, and it's one I've nearly lost every morning.

Luckily, I had this story coming up, so I had already been doing research on what some of my favorite stylish women wear to beat the heat in style. As always, they delivered, and the inspiration has been everything I've needed and more in order to put together actually-cute summer outfits for even the highest temperatures. Now, you can too! To see and shop all the easy essentials for a chic summer in any city or climate, simply keep scrolling.

Halter Midi Dresses

For a classic look that's easy to throw on and go, slip on a simple halter midi dress and add your favorite bag and shoes.

Capris

Capris are not just cute—they're functional too!

Raffia Hats

Sun protection is key, and a raffia hat isn't just on-trend. It also won't make your head feel as hot as a heavier material.

Janessa Leone Felix Bucket $247 SHOP NOW Hat Attack Raffia Crochet Cowboy Hat $172 SHOP NOW

Poplin Pants

I finally put down the denim myself and have been wearing my poplin pants nonstop for the past month.

Boxer-Style Shorts

Another trend I've been wearing a ton myself is boxer-style shorts. They just look so cool and work for weekends at home and the beach on vacation.

J.Crew Mini Boxer Short in Oxford Stripe $70 SHOP NOW Dairy Boy Single Fitted Boxer Shorts $20 SHOP NOW

Scarf Skirts

Time to dip into your beachwear drawer, grab a printed pareo, and wear it out as a skirt.

The Attico Pareo $490 SHOP NOW Dries Van Noten Printed Silk Wrap Skirt $532 $372 SHOP NOW

Thong Sandals

I'm partial to kitten-heeled thong sandals for day, night, or day to night.

Open Edit Tori Kitten Heel Sandal $50 SHOP NOW TOTEME Kitten Heel Flip Flop $450 SHOP NOW

Tailored Bermuda Shorts

Need to look put-together in shorts? Tailored Bermuda shorts are, hands down, the best style.

Open Edit The Curator Pleated Bermuda Shorts $70 SHOP NOW Reformation Drew Low Rise Shorts $148 SHOP NOW

Sheer Skirts

I love the sheer-skirt trend because you can go bold, keep it subtle, or find a happy medium depending on which option you choose.

Reformation Mirabelle Knit Skirt $128 SHOP NOW The Frankie Shop Peri Silk-Blend Midi Skirt $170 SHOP NOW

Flowy White Dresses

I'll admit that this section was inspired by the viral Prada dress Monikh is wearing above, but I promise there are countless affordable options too.

Lace-Trimmed Shorts

Seen here on our own editor Eliza, lace-trimmed shorts are the sleeper micro-trend of the season.