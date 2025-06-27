11 Highly Specific Things Fashion People Are Wearing to Beat the Heat This Summer
If you don't live here or haven't heard the complaints echoing across the internet, the weather has been in the high 90s and low 100s in New York all week long, and let's just say we are struggling. And it's not just with the heat! Getting dressed is half the battle, and it's one I've nearly lost every morning.
Luckily, I had this story coming up, so I had already been doing research on what some of my favorite stylish women wear to beat the heat in style. As always, they delivered, and the inspiration has been everything I've needed and more in order to put together actually-cute summer outfits for even the highest temperatures. Now, you can too! To see and shop all the easy essentials for a chic summer in any city or climate, simply keep scrolling.
Halter Midi Dresses
For a classic look that's easy to throw on and go, slip on a simple halter midi dress and add your favorite bag and shoes.
Capris
Capris are not just cute—they're functional too!
Raffia Hats
Sun protection is key, and a raffia hat isn't just on-trend. It also won't make your head feel as hot as a heavier material.
Poplin Pants
I finally put down the denim myself and have been wearing my poplin pants nonstop for the past month.
Boxer-Style Shorts
Another trend I've been wearing a ton myself is boxer-style shorts. They just look so cool and work for weekends at home and the beach on vacation.
Scarf Skirts
Time to dip into your beachwear drawer, grab a printed pareo, and wear it out as a skirt.
Thong Sandals
I'm partial to kitten-heeled thong sandals for day, night, or day to night.
Tailored Bermuda Shorts
Need to look put-together in shorts? Tailored Bermuda shorts are, hands down, the best style.
Sheer Skirts
I love the sheer-skirt trend because you can go bold, keep it subtle, or find a happy medium depending on which option you choose.
Flowy White Dresses
I'll admit that this section was inspired by the viral Prada dress Monikh is wearing above, but I promise there are countless affordable options too.
Lace-Trimmed Shorts
Seen here on our own editor Eliza, lace-trimmed shorts are the sleeper micro-trend of the season.
Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. Upon joining, she was a senior about to graduate from business school at USC. Fast-forward to 2025, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was just starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content and her Trust Me—Buy This newsletter. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to neutral, classic pieces but will always make an exception for something colorful or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a party is dressing up for one. On her downtime, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious and trying to force her husband to watch Summer House.
