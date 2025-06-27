11 Highly Specific Things Fashion People Are Wearing to Beat the Heat This Summer

Outfit collage.
(Image credit: @deborabrosa; @emmanuellek_ ; @sylviemus_ ; @monikh)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

If you don't live here or haven't heard the complaints echoing across the internet, the weather has been in the high 90s and low 100s in New York all week long, and let's just say we are struggling. And it's not just with the heat! Getting dressed is half the battle, and it's one I've nearly lost every morning.

Luckily, I had this story coming up, so I had already been doing research on what some of my favorite stylish women wear to beat the heat in style. As always, they delivered, and the inspiration has been everything I've needed and more in order to put together actually-cute summer outfits for even the highest temperatures. Now, you can too! To see and shop all the easy essentials for a chic summer in any city or climate, simply keep scrolling.

Halter Midi Dresses

Summer outfit.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

For a classic look that's easy to throw on and go, slip on a simple halter midi dress and add your favorite bag and shoes.

MANGO, Halter Neck Cotton Midi-Dress - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Halter Neck Cotton Midi-Dress

Talassa Maxi Dress
SNDYS
Talassa Maxi Dress

Capris

Summer outfit.

(Image credit: @makenna_alyse)

Capris are not just cute—they're functional too!

Harlow Capri
superdown
Harlow Capri

Cropped Crepe Slim-Leg Pants
TOTEME
Cropped Crepe Slim-Leg Pants

Raffia Hats

Summer outfit.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Sun protection is key, and a raffia hat isn't just on-trend. It also won't make your head feel as hot as a heavier material.

Felix Bucket
Janessa Leone
Felix Bucket

Hat Attack Raffia Crochet Cowboy Hat
Hat Attack
Raffia Crochet Cowboy Hat

Poplin Pants

Summer outfit.

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

I finally put down the denim myself and have been wearing my poplin pants nonstop for the past month.

The Pop Pant
DONNI
The Pop Pant

Yoko Cotton-Poplin Straight-Leg Pants
LESET
Yoko Cotton-Poplin Straight-Leg Pants

Boxer-Style Shorts

Summer outfit.

(Image credit: @trendingwithtinsley)

Another trend I've been wearing a ton myself is boxer-style shorts. They just look so cool and work for weekends at home and the beach on vacation.

Mini Boxer Short in Oxford Stripe
J.Crew
Mini Boxer Short in Oxford Stripe

Single Fitted Boxer Shorts - Pearl
Dairy Boy
Single Fitted Boxer Shorts

Scarf Skirts

Summer outfit.

(Image credit: @lauravidrequin)

Time to dip into your beachwear drawer, grab a printed pareo, and wear it out as a skirt.

The Attico Pareo
The Attico
Pareo

Printed Silk Wrap Skirt
Dries Van Noten
Printed Silk Wrap Skirt

Thong Sandals

Summer outfit.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

I'm partial to kitten-heeled thong sandals for day, night, or day to night.

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Kitten Heel Flip Flop
TOTEME
Kitten Heel Flip Flop

Tailored Bermuda Shorts

Summer outfit.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Need to look put-together in shorts? Tailored Bermuda shorts are, hands down, the best style.

The Curator Pleated Bermuda Shorts
Open Edit
The Curator Pleated Bermuda Shorts

Reformation Drew Low Rise Shorts
Reformation
Drew Low Rise Shorts

Sheer Skirts

Summer outfit.

(Image credit: @lillysisto)

I love the sheer-skirt trend because you can go bold, keep it subtle, or find a happy medium depending on which option you choose.

Mirabelle Knit Skirt
Reformation
Mirabelle Knit Skirt

Peri Silk-Blend Midi Skirt
The Frankie Shop
Peri Silk-Blend Midi Skirt

Flowy White Dresses

Summer outfit.

(Image credit: @monikh)

I'll admit that this section was inspired by the viral Prada dress Monikh is wearing above, but I promise there are countless affordable options too.

Embroidered Vintage-Look Fabric Mini-Dress
Prada
Embroidered Vintage-Look Fabric Mini-Dress

Zw Collection Patchwork Embroidered Dress
Zw Collection
Patchwork Embroidered Dress

Lace-Trimmed Shorts

Summer outfit.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Seen here on our own editor Eliza, lace-trimmed shorts are the sleeper micro-trend of the season.

Kate Moss X Zara Silk Lingerie Shorts
Kate Moss X Zara
Silk Lingerie Shorts

Róhe Lace Silk Shorts
Róhe
Lace Silk Shorts

Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
Editor-at-Large

Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. Upon joining, she was a senior about to graduate from business school at USC. Fast-forward to 2025, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was just starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content and her Trust Me—Buy This newsletter. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to neutral, classic pieces but will always make an exception for something colorful or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a party is dressing up for one. On her downtime, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious and trying to force her husband to watch Summer House.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸