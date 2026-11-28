As a dedicated denim wearer, I'm always on the lookout for emerging jeans trends that can breathe new life into my rotation. With all the classic styles already covered, it's the slightly less obvious iterations—whether that's an interesting cut or an unexpected colour—that tend to catch my attention most. So, when I spotted Emma Corrin stepping out in white jeans in winter, you can be sure I took note.
Out in London, Emma sidestepped the far more practical blue or black denim in favour of a white, long-line pair that flared out into a subtle bootcut finish. Now, for all their undeniable chicness, white jeans aren't exactly the most practical choice for London's streets, particularly at this time of year. Between muddy pavements, persistent puddles and the blanket of fallen leaves underfoot, keeping them pristine is no easy feat, which is why I was taken by the sleek, pointed-toe black heels Emma had paired with theirs.
Working perfectly with the subtle flare of her bootcut jeans, the elevated heels helped elongate their silhouette whilst keeping the hems safely away from the worst of the pavement.
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Bootcut jeans are already making a welcome return to fashion people's winter rotations, but choosing white takes the look in a fresh direction. Against the season's usual line-up of black, blue and grey denim, white offers a welcome dose of brightness that can lift a heavy winter outfit. And, with the right shoes, it's a combination that's far more wearable than you might initially think.
Certainly one of the chicest ways to wear denim right now, read on to shop the chicest white bootcut jeans below.
Shop White Bootcut Jeans:
H&M
Bootcut High Waist Jeans
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Free People
We the Free Luna Mid-Rise Straight Jeans
These also come in three shades of blue.
Reformation
Bex Super Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Wear this with black pointed-toe heels to get Emma's look.
Stradivarius
Bootcut Jeans
Wear these with tall heels to make your legs go on and on.
Autograph
Lyocell Blend High Waisted Flared Jeans
The bootcut jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
SAINT LAURENT
70's High-Rise Flared Jeans
Style these with a t-shirt or pair it with your go-top navy knit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.