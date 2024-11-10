Instead of Puddle Pants, Victoria Beckham Just Rewore This Classic '90s Trend
I know I'm not the only fashion fan who remains besotted by '90s style. In my opinion, the sleek forms, minimal silhouettes and wearable designs that dominated the decade have never been topped by any other era.
Seeing as the decade holds such a special place in my heart, I'm always on the lookout for a great '90s-inspired celebrity look, and this week, I came across one of the best yet. Stepping out in a '90s-lookalike dress that her Spice Girl alter ego would have loved, I spotted Victoria Beckham in a chic black minidress with a shallow scoop-neck design, which I just had to share with you.
These simple LBDs were a partywear staple back in the day, and VB was the poster girl. We've seen the singer-turned-designer style black minidresses countless times over the past 30 years, often wearing them with next to no accessories. Beckham was known to take a timeless approach to her minidress styling that feels just as relevant today.
Wearing her 2024 version with a baseball cap and carrying her flat sandals, Beckham stepped onto a yacht in Miami looking perfectly primed to handle the Florida heat. Accompanied by supermodel Cindy Crawford, who wore white trousers with a blue button-down, the two fashion icons proved they still have a knack for putting together a great—albeit simple—outfit.
A wardrobe staple that VB can't be without, read on to discover our edit of the best black minidresses to shop right now.
SHOP BLACK MINIDRESSES:
Style with tights and pointed-toe, kitten-heel boots for a 2024 take.
This one is super stretchy for a bodycon fit.
Dropped-waist dresses are one of the year's biggest dress trends.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
