Instead of Puddle Pants, Victoria Beckham Just Rewore This Classic '90s Trend

I know I'm not the only fashion fan who remains besotted by '90s style. In my opinion, the sleek forms, minimal silhouettes and wearable designs that dominated the decade have never been topped by any other era.

Seeing as the decade holds such a special place in my heart, I'm always on the lookout for a great '90s-inspired celebrity look, and this week, I came across one of the best yet. Stepping out in a '90s-lookalike dress that her Spice Girl alter ego would have loved, I spotted Victoria Beckham in a chic black minidress with a shallow scoop-neck design, which I just had to share with you.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

These simple LBDs were a partywear staple back in the day, and VB was the poster girl. We've seen the singer-turned-designer style black minidresses countless times over the past 30 years, often wearing them with next to no accessories. Beckham was known to take a timeless approach to her minidress styling that feels just as relevant today.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing her 2024 version with a baseball cap and carrying her flat sandals, Beckham stepped onto a yacht in Miami looking perfectly primed to handle the Florida heat. Accompanied by supermodel Cindy Crawford, who wore white trousers with a blue button-down, the two fashion icons proved they still have a knack for putting together a great—albeit simple—outfit.

A wardrobe staple that VB can't be without, read on to discover our edit of the best black minidresses to shop right now.

SHOP BLACK MINIDRESSES:

H&M Gathered Flared-Skirt Dress in Black £10 SHOP NOW This has Posh Spice written all over it.

Mango Tailored Short Dress £60 SHOP NOW Style with tights and pointed-toe, kitten-heel boots for a 2024 take.

Reformation Mayve Knit Dress in Black £148 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other shades.

Khaite Mags Silk-Gazar Mini Dress in Black £1730 SHOP NOW The silk composition gives this such a luxurious feel.

Norma Kamali Ruched Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress in Black £150 SHOP NOW This one is super stretchy for a bodycon fit.

Zara Short Dress in Black £30 SHOP NOW This also comes in red and white.

Kitri Philippa Black Moire Mini Dress £180 SHOP NOW This pretty LBD is perfect for party season.

Khaite Pranta Silk Satin Minidress £1330 SHOP NOW This features a deep back for a sexy silhouette.