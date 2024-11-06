Victoria and Harper Beckham Just Wore the Same Pretty Winter Trend on a Mother-Daughter Date Night

Choosing the perfect outfit to wear to a high-profile event can be tricky, but I imagine it's made easier when you have a fashion icon for a mum on standby. As a fan of the Beckhams, I've enjoyed seeing Victoria's and David's respective relationships with their children flourish through the years, and now that their youngest, Harper, has hit her teens, we're seeing her more with her parents.

So you can imagine my delight when I spotted singer turned fashion designer Victoria and Harper on a cute mother-daughter date night this week. The cherry on the cake? The fact that they both tapped into one of winter's most sophisticated trends for the occasion.

Attending the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London, the Beckham women wowed in their elegant looks, both of which comprised satin in icy hues. Sticking to the silhouette that has become her signature, Victoria wore a sleek satin suit, featuring wide-leg, floor-pooling trousers and a belted tuxdeo jacket, while daughter Harper opted for a simple, classy blue maxi slip dress with a subtle cutout detail to the bodice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both kept the rest of their looks simple. Glowy skin and smoked-out eye shadow formed their matching makeup moments, while accessories were featherlight. Think fine chains and tiny drop earrings.

While matching mother-daughter outfits can sometimes feel too twee, the fact that Victoria and Harper opted for different pieces—a dress and a suit—and kept their shades varied enough to look cohesive but still individual to each wearer meant that the payoff was incredibly chic. I'd expect nothing less.

I've always thought satin clothing loans itself best to the winter months, when the liquid-like finish feels glamorous enough for party season without being as standout as sequins or lamé.

Freshly inspired to follow Victoria and Harper Beckham's lead, below I've shopped out the chicest satin items in their glossy wintry palette.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.