Victoria and Harper Beckham Just Wore the Same Pretty Winter Trend on a Mother-Daughter Date Night
Choosing the perfect outfit to wear to a high-profile event can be tricky, but I imagine it's made easier when you have a fashion icon for a mum on standby. As a fan of the Beckhams, I've enjoyed seeing Victoria's and David's respective relationships with their children flourish through the years, and now that their youngest, Harper, has hit her teens, we're seeing her more with her parents.
So you can imagine my delight when I spotted singer turned fashion designer Victoria and Harper on a cute mother-daughter date night this week. The cherry on the cake? The fact that they both tapped into one of winter's most sophisticated trends for the occasion.
Attending the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London, the Beckham women wowed in their elegant looks, both of which comprised satin in icy hues. Sticking to the silhouette that has become her signature, Victoria wore a sleek satin suit, featuring wide-leg, floor-pooling trousers and a belted tuxdeo jacket, while daughter Harper opted for a simple, classy blue maxi slip dress with a subtle cutout detail to the bodice.
Both kept the rest of their looks simple. Glowy skin and smoked-out eye shadow formed their matching makeup moments, while accessories were featherlight. Think fine chains and tiny drop earrings.
While matching mother-daughter outfits can sometimes feel too twee, the fact that Victoria and Harper opted for different pieces—a dress and a suit—and kept their shades varied enough to look cohesive but still individual to each wearer meant that the payoff was incredibly chic. I'd expect nothing less.
I've always thought satin clothing loans itself best to the winter months, when the liquid-like finish feels glamorous enough for party season without being as standout as sequins or lamé.
Freshly inspired to follow Victoria and Harper Beckham's lead, below I've shopped out the chicest satin items in their glossy wintry palette.
SHOP ELEGANT SATIN CLOTHING IN VICTORIA AND HARPER BECKHAM'S WINTER PALETTE
The sleeves on this dress are stunning.
Style with a cream knit for cosy moments or a silk camisole for high glamour.
The most efficient way to dress up your jeans. I'd recommend sizing up for an expensive-looking drape.
A stunning silhouette that comes in so many colors. This starlight gray is breathtaking.
This has the most beautiful embroidered detail on the bodice.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
-
