If You're Not Into Powder Pink, Kendall Jenner Wore a Spring Color Trend That's Equally Pretty
It goes without saying that not everyone is a pink person. It’s a polarizing color and always has been. If I had to guess, I’d say that Kendall Jenner is one of those people who just isn’t that into pink. There are certainly a few instances where she’s been photographed wearing it over the years, but they’re few and far between. My point in bringing this up is that powder pink is the biggest color trend of 2025 thus far, but there are other options out there if you’re just not that into it, and Jenner just wore one of them.
While exiting the Calvin Klein show at NYFW, Jenner was photographed wearing a stunning cape coat in another spring color trend that’s just as pretty as powder pink: mint green. Her coat was a darker, slightly more sage version of the trend, but minty and trendy nonetheless. The trend, which was all over the S/S 25 runways (of Prada, Valentino, and Chloé, to name a few), is the perfect color to make that winter-to-spring jump, as Jenner just expertly proved. Keep scrolling to shop the mint green trend for yourself.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row coat and shoes; Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Sport Cap ($50)
Shop Mint Green Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
