It goes without saying that not everyone is a pink person. It’s a polarizing color and always has been. If I had to guess, I’d say that Kendall Jenner is one of those people who just isn’t that into pink. There are certainly a few instances where she’s been photographed wearing it over the years, but they’re few and far between. My point in bringing this up is that powder pink is the biggest color trend of 2025 thus far, but there are other options out there if you’re just not that into it, and Jenner just wore one of them.



While exiting the Calvin Klein show at NYFW, Jenner was photographed wearing a stunning cape coat in another spring color trend that’s just as pretty as powder pink: mint green. Her coat was a darker, slightly more sage version of the trend, but minty and trendy nonetheless. The trend, which was all over the S/S 25 runways (of Prada, Valentino, and Chloé, to name a few), is the perfect color to make that winter-to-spring jump, as Jenner just expertly proved. Keep scrolling to shop the mint green trend for yourself.

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row coat and shoes; Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Sport Cap ($50)

Shop Mint Green Pieces

J.Crew Brushed Cashmere Cropped Cardigan Sweater $158 SHOP NOW

Reformation Spritz Linen Top $98 SHOP NOW

Commando Ballet Mock Neck Sleeveless Thong Bodysuit $108 SHOP NOW

Staud Ellison Dress $295 SHOP NOW

Agolde X RSVP Gallery Erving Shirt Jacket $268 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Sunday Best Chill Filo Tank $35 SHOP NOW

Vince Satin Slip Skirt $345 $242 SHOP NOW

MANGO Semi-Transparent Skirt Dress With Brooch $500 $300 SHOP NOW