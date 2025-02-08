If You're Not Into Powder Pink, Kendall Jenner Wore a Spring Color Trend That's Equally Pretty

It goes without saying that not everyone is a pink person. It’s a polarizing color and always has been. If I had to guess, I’d say that Kendall Jenner is one of those people who just isn’t that into pink. There are certainly a few instances where she’s been photographed wearing it over the years, but they’re few and far between. My point in bringing this up is that powder pink is the biggest color trend of 2025 thus far, but there are other options out there if you’re just not that into it, and Jenner just wore one of them.

While exiting the Calvin Klein show at NYFW, Jenner was photographed wearing a stunning cape coat in another spring color trend that’s just as pretty as powder pink: mint green. Her coat was a darker, slightly more sage version of the trend, but minty and trendy nonetheless. The trend, which was all over the S/S 25 runways (of Prada, Valentino, and Chloé, to name a few), is the perfect color to make that winter-to-spring jump, as Jenner just expertly proved. Keep scrolling to shop the mint green trend for yourself.

On Kendall Jenner: The Row coat and shoes; Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Sport Cap ($50)

Shop Mint Green Pieces

