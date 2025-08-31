It's Here: The It Girl Sweater Trend of Fall 2025

We've reached that point in the year in which fall trends become less abstract and more tangible, as we start to actually spot them out in the wild. One trend category I've been on the lookout for IRL is sweaters. And just a few days ago, Kaia Gerber wordlessly made it known that she's a fan of a sweater trend that's about to be everywhere. The trend is rugby-inspired striped polo sweaters, which are in keeping with the sporty-preppy theme that's been dominant in the fashion world this year.
For her outing in L.A., Gerber opted to pair her blue-and-red sweater with a navy mini skirt and flat black knee boots. It was pretty much the definition of an L.A. girl fall outfit, and I wouldn't blame you for wanting to copy it on these early fall days. So without further ado, keep scrolling to see Gerber's styling for yourself and shop striped polo sweaters for your own fall wardrobe.
