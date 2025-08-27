White Tees Are Great, But I Suddenly Want to Buy This "Dated" T-Shirt Trend That Just Became Cool Again

Something that I'm 100% sure of is that if Zoë Kravitz wears something, it's cool. Aside from her impeccable taste, she just has that cool-girl way about her, and looks comfortable and confident in everything she puts on. She's one of the rare celebrities who has the ability to revive a trend you might've classified as "dead" just the day before.
The latest example of what I'm talking about came this week in NYC, as Kravitz continues to promote her new film Caught Stealing. She was photographed wearing a sheer midi skirt with black ballet flats. And instead of a white tee or tank (the obvious choices), she opted to pair the sleek skirt with a baseball tee—also known as a raglan tee. If I'm being honest, I don't know if I've ever owned one of these contrast-3/4-sleeve tees in my adult life. But given that all things sporty and retro are once again cool (think windbreakers and athletic shorts), I can't say that I'm surprised. And fashion people love to pair pieces together of opposing aesthetics, just as Kravitz did. In this case, it worked beautifully.
Keep scrolling to see Kravitz's cool-girl look and shop the internet's best baseball tees.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.