The Chicest Women in London Know That This Non-Black Bag Color Makes Trench Coats Look More Elegant

Okay, I love a black bag as much as the next person. In fact, I have a collection of them, too many of them to be exact. That said, as the fall uniform of a casual trench coat has come back in full force, making it look more elegant is going to take more than just a sleek black bag. What you’re going to need is something that makes more of a statement. What better way to look for inspiration than a stylish supermodel like Iris Law?
Recently, while out in London, the model was strolling around in a simple khaki green trench coat, layered over a gray hoodie, paired with black pants, and black booties. She accessorized with a vintage Chanel knit trapper hat and a stunning fiery red vintage monogram bag from Louis Vuitton. The pop of color is just what her plain trench coat needed to look more elegant. A black bag would’ve fit okay, but the pop of color made her entire outfit seem like she put in a ton of effort, which is the vibe that I’m going for. If you are too, keep scrolling through to re-create Law’s look and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.