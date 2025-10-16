How I Let My Many Personalities Flourish This Fashion Month

Tiffany Reid is a Who What Wear editor in residence, fashion executive, freelance stylist, and brand consultant who most recently served as the senior vice president of fashion for Bustle Digital Group. She recently launched a YouTube series, Tried + True, in which she walks viewers through the latest trends.
Every fashion season, getting dressed feels like a new challenge. My style has always been a balance of spicy meets sophisticated, a blend that lets me experiment while staying true to myself. I’ve never been one to shy away from bold pieces, but I always add a polished finish to my looks too. My wardrobe lives somewhere between luxury and high-street, where a statement piece meets an everyday essential. When shopping, I am attracted to anything elevated or with a thoughtful detail. Once I find that piece, that’s usually when I swipe my card.
Over time, the way I prepare for fashion moments has completely evolved. I pack more intentionally now, curating each look with purpose rather than impulse. Ever since I have been traveling to see collections, I plan full style-outs and photograph my outfits in advance before leaving home. Now it looks a little different because I pack just exactly the right amount of outfits based on my calendar, nothing extra; it saves time and spares me from the chaos of overpacking. Motherhood and entrepreneurship have reshaped my priorities, so I’ve learned to value ease without sacrificing style. Obviously, when getting dressed for shows, the goal is to stand out but in a way that draws the right kind of attention: the “Where did you get that?” not the “What are you wearing?” kind.
I’m an old-school editor in the sense that I used to dress purely for the show I was going to, meaning I’d wear the designer I was going to see to the show. But now, it’s about mood and personality: the personality of the creative director or the mood of the fashion house. So now it’s one day I’m dressed avant-garde to Sacai, the next quiet luxury for the Hermès show. Somehow, this season, I ended up matching the color palette of the shows I was attending. Maybe it’s intuition, or maybe I’ve just done my homework. Either way, fashion has become less about chasing trends and more about curating a story that feels like me.
I opted for a preppy-schoolgirl look for the Off-White show in NYC; it was fitting since it was held in an actual school. The layered sweater, skort under a miniskirt, and kitten heels added subtle balance to the playful silhouette. Classic collegiate colors tied the whole look together, keeping it chic and perfectly on theme.
3.1 Phillip Lim
Oversized Stripe Shirt with Cascade Sleeves
3.1 Phillip Lim
Utility Double Zip Belted Mini Skirt
Staud
Sebastian Slingback
j.crew
Perfect Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
prada
Buckle Medium Leather Handbag with Double Belt
Late-Night Fringe
To the Public School anniversary party, I wanted to wear a standout piece that still felt timeless, something with that old-school New York energy. The fringe brought the look to life, like it was made for a late night out filled with music and dancing. I kept accessories minimal to let the dress be a statement on its own.
LaPointe
Fringed Satin Cowlneck Midi-Dress
Galvan
Julianne Satin Blazer
Shashi
Baguette Tennis Earrings
Shashi
Medium Tennis Bracelet
Jimmy Choo
1998 Leo Sandal
Cotton-Candy Queen
I wore this look to the Miu Miu show, known for its playful spirit and element of surprise each season. The whimsical sweater brought that sense of fun, perfectly balanced by my signature classic staples like these dress shorts. It felt effortless, a mix of lighthearted energy and timeless pieces.
Y/Project
Turtleneck
Wardrobe.NYC
Low Rise Shorts
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysli 70 Buckled Suede Slingback Pumps
Fendi
Mamma Baguette Small Camelia Nappa Leather Mini-Bag
illesteva
Pamela Sunglasses
Primary Colors
With the new creative directors' debut at Loewe, I, like many other editors, did not know what to expect, so I leaned into that quirky energy of the brand. I played with a mix of bright, bold colors, grounded by rich brown tones that acted as a neutral base. Limiting the palette to two strong hues kept the look cohesive, and a sweater tied around the waist added a final colorful punch.
Nothing Please
Stacey Shirt
Aritzia
Bare Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Lapointe
Stretch Faux Leather Tapered Pant
Stella McCartney
Patent Alter Mat Pumps 60mm
Loewe
Medium Flamenco Purse in Mellow Nappa Lambskin
Quiet Luxury
I embraced minimalism in soft tonal shades for Hermès day, the ultimate expression of quiet luxury. Each piece was refined yet understated, letting the texture from the sheer pants and the silhouette of the puff scarf speak for themselves.
Tiffany Reid is a New York–based fashion executive, freelance stylist, and brand consultant. Most recently serving as the senior vice president of fashion for Bustle Digital Group, Reid has editorial contributions in publications such as W, Elle, InStyle, Allure, Seventeen, Marie Claire, and Cosmopolitan. With her unique eye and ability to forecast trends, Reid has served as an expert for shows such as Good Morning America, the Today show, New York Live, and E! Entertainment.
In addition, Reid held a lead role on E!'s Red Carpet Icons and was previously on So Cosmo. Reid is a strong proponent of mentorship, serving as a guiding resource to young designers looking to launch their collections.