Taylor Swift Just Figured Out How to Make Pretty Summer Dresses Look More Fashion Person-y
Once warm weather hits, you can pretty much put money on the fact that Taylor Swift will be photographed going to one of NYC's buzziest restaurants wearing a pretty summer dress. And that's exactly what she did for dinner with Dakota Johnson at Via Carota last night. For the occasion, Swift wore a dress from one of her go-to brands lately: the beloved L.A.-based brand Dôen.
Dôen makes some of the best pretty summer dresses on the scene, and Swift's dark floral print one with a fitted bodice and A-line skirt is a Dôen classic for a reason. And in this instance, Swift employed a styling trick that takes a pretty summer dress and makes it look even cooler and more fashion person-coded in an instant: She paired it with a cool leather belt. Hers is by B-Low the Belt and features a gold chain detail. Luckily, interesting leather belts are a major trend, and there are a ton of options on the market to choose from that would expertly amp up a pretty summer dress. Keep scrolling to shop some of them (including the exact one Swift wore.
On Taylor Swift: Dôen Benoit Dress in Noir Wild Rose ($298); B-Low The Belt Phoenix Leather Belt ($155); Balmain Mini Anthem Shoulder Bag ($1995); Christian Louboutin sandals
Shop the Look
Shop More Cool Belts to Wear With Dresses
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
I Spend a Month in Greece Every Summer—31 Chic Zara Vacation Essentials I'm Eyeing for My Next Trip
Now, let's just hope it all fits in my luggage.
-
Nordstrom's Summer Dress Game Is Strong—These Are the Ones I'm Obsessed With
Chic, easy, and under $250? Count me in.
-
Gigi Hadid Wore This Dress Trend With Rubber Flip-Flops in NYC, and Now, Everyone Else Will Too
Havaianas never looked so good.
-
I Live for Vacation Dressing—These Are the 52 Exact Items on My Summer 2025 Wish List
I went a little crazy.
-
The Simple Styling Trick That Turns Pencil Skirts From Corporate to Chic in 5 Seconds or Less
It's completely free and ready to copy.
-
I'm a Linen Snob, and These Are the Only 7 Brands I Buy It From
Not all are created equal.
-
Summer Has Arrived Early at H&M—31 Vacation-Ready Items That Are Under $50
Shop gorgeous swimwear, cover-ups, accessories, and more.
-
No Seriously, These 7 Elevated Summer Pieces Always Get Me Compliments
I plan to wear these on repeat.