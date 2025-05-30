Taylor Swift Just Figured Out How to Make Pretty Summer Dresses Look More Fashion Person-y

Once warm weather hits, you can pretty much put money on the fact that Taylor Swift will be photographed going to one of NYC's buzziest restaurants wearing a pretty summer dress. And that's exactly what she did for dinner with Dakota Johnson at Via Carota last night. For the occasion, Swift wore a dress from one of her go-to brands lately: the beloved L.A.-based brand Dôen.

Dôen makes some of the best pretty summer dresses on the scene, and Swift's dark floral print one with a fitted bodice and A-line skirt is a Dôen classic for a reason. And in this instance, Swift employed a styling trick that takes a pretty summer dress and makes it look even cooler and more fashion person-coded in an instant: She paired it with a cool leather belt. Hers is by B-Low the Belt and features a gold chain detail. Luckily, interesting leather belts are a major trend, and there are a ton of options on the market to choose from that would expertly amp up a pretty summer dress. Keep scrolling to shop some of them (including the exact one Swift wore.

Taylor Swift wearing a black floral-print DOEN dress, a belt, Balmain bag, and Christian Louboutin heels to Via Carota in NYC

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Taylor Swift wearing a black floral-print DOEN dress, a belt, Balmain bag, and Christian Louboutin heels to Via Carota in NYC

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Taylor Swift: Dôen Benoit Dress in Noir Wild Rose ($298); B-Low The Belt Phoenix Leather Belt ($155); Balmain Mini Anthem Shoulder Bag ($1995); Christian Louboutin sandals

Shop the Look

Benoit Dress -- Noir Wild Rose
DOEN
Benoit Dress in Noir Wild Rose

Phoenix Leather Belt
B-Low The Belt
Phoenix Leather Belt

Shop More Cool Belts to Wear With Dresses

Mija Mixed Metal Croc-Effect Leather Belt
DÉHANCHE
Mija Mixed Metal Croc-Effect Leather Belt

Madewell Clean Western Flat Stud Belt
Madewell
Clean Western Flat Stud Belt

Elio Snake-Effect Leather Belt
Khaite
Elio Snake-Effect Leather Belt

B-Low the Belt Ames Belt
B-Low the Belt
Ames Belt

Pebble Leather Belt
Loewe
Pebble Leather Belt

Aureum No. 2 Chocolate Suede Studded Belt
Aureum
No. 2 Chocolate Suede Studded Belt

Split Leather Belt With Large Buckle
ZARA
Split Leather Belt With Large Buckle

Rag & Bone Cabochon Baby Boyfriend Belt
Rag & Bone
Cabochon Baby Boyfriend Belt

