Taylor Swift Just Figured Out How to Make Pretty Summer Dresses Look More Fashion Person-y

Once warm weather hits, you can pretty much put money on the fact that Taylor Swift will be photographed going to one of NYC's buzziest restaurants wearing a pretty summer dress. And that's exactly what she did for dinner with Dakota Johnson at Via Carota last night. For the occasion, Swift wore a dress from one of her go-to brands lately: the beloved L.A.-based brand Dôen.

Dôen makes some of the best pretty summer dresses on the scene, and Swift's dark floral print one with a fitted bodice and A-line skirt is a Dôen classic for a reason. And in this instance, Swift employed a styling trick that takes a pretty summer dress and makes it look even cooler and more fashion person-coded in an instant: She paired it with a cool leather belt. Hers is by B-Low the Belt and features a gold chain detail. Luckily, interesting leather belts are a major trend, and there are a ton of options on the market to choose from that would expertly amp up a pretty summer dress. Keep scrolling to shop some of them (including the exact one Swift wore.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Taylor Swift: Dôen Benoit Dress in Noir Wild Rose ($298); B-Low The Belt Phoenix Leather Belt ($155); Balmain Mini Anthem Shoulder Bag ($1995); Christian Louboutin sandals

Shop the Look

DOEN Benoit Dress in Noir Wild Rose $298 SHOP NOW B-Low The Belt Phoenix Leather Belt $155 SHOP NOW

Shop More Cool Belts to Wear With Dresses