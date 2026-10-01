First Sienna, Now Models in Paris—This Coat Trend Practically Screams "I'm Stylish"

Every stylish person I know has started wearing suede trench coats. Click through to discover how Rosie Huntington-Whiteley styled hers in Paris here.

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walks through Paris wearing a suede trench coat with leather trousers and snake-print heels. She accessorised with a tennis necklaces, glasses and a black clutch bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Paris is an excellent place for people-watching, and an even better one for street style trend-spotting. This week, whilst doing the former, I stumbled upon the latter: a chic autumn layer that's finding its feet in the French capital.

Putting the trend on my radar, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out in Paris wrapped in a longline suede trench coat. Opting for a pale beige style with an ever-so-slightly roomy fit, the model let the coat do much of the talking. Cascading below her knee, it brought a polished feel to her look, with glossy leather trousers peeking out beneath and a pair of chic snake-print heels completing the outfit.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walks through Paris wearing a suede trench coat with leather trousers and snake-print heels. She accessorised with a tennis necklaces, glasses and a black clutch bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst Rosie may be one of the first to catch my eye in the trend this season, she isn't the only stylish woman to have got the memo. Just a few weeks ago, I spotted Sienna Miller in a strikingly similar suede trench—meaning that it won't be long until the autumn layer goes mainstream.

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Champions of the classic trench coat, both Londoners and Parisians have long held a soft spot for the timeless layer. So, as we move into a new season, these suede iterations feel like an exciting spin on the ubiquitous jacket. Arguably, even more elevated than a classic cotton trench, the rich suede fabrication lends the silhouette a softer, more luxurious feel, making it an especially chic pairing for dresses, skirts and polished separates. Leather trousers, naturally, included.

With Sienna and Rosie already on board, I have a feeling this covetable layer is about to become much more visible in stylish circles. If you want to get ahead of the incoming trend, keep scrolling to shop the suede trench coats I'm recommending below.

Shop Suede Trench Coats:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.