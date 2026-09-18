Colored Jeans Are Trending—Kate Middleton Just Wore the Hue That's Cooler Than Blue and Black

The Princess of Wales was photographed in Scotland today wearing an elegant denim color.

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Kate Middleton wears brown skinny jeans and a green turtleneck sweater with a Burberry trench coat
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are on the move. Today, William and Kate visited the Isle of Bute, a small Scottish island outside of Glasgow. The princess needed an outfit that could work for two different activities: joining local athletes for a game of shinty (a Scottish sport similar to field hockey), and helping with a beach cleanup. As always, she nailed the assignment.

Kate wore a Burberry trench coat, a green turtleneck sweater, Holland Cooper Jodhpur Jeans ($169), a Maison Hotel belt, a House of Bruar Ladies Tweed 8 Piece Hat ($125), and Kiki McDonough Lauren Pave Diamond Leaf Drop Earrings ($4275). The whole look is signature Kate, but one element was particularly trendy: her chocolate-brown jeans. Colored jeans have been surging in popularity this year, and now the princess will no doubt inspire a lot more people to set aside their blue and black denim. Scroll down to see her new look.

Kate Middleton wears brown skinny jeans and a green turtleneck sweater with a Burberry trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kate Middleton: Burberry trench coat; Holland Cooper Jodhpur Jeans ($169); Maison Hotel belt; House of Bruar Ladies Tweed 8 Piece Hat ($125); Kiki McDonough earrings

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Kate Middleton wears brown skinny jeans and a green turtleneck sweater with a Burberry trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate-Approved Chocolate-Brown Jeans

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.