The Prince and Princess of Wales are on the move. Today, William and Kate visited the Isle of Bute, a small Scottish island outside of Glasgow. The princess needed an outfit that could work for two different activities: joining local athletes for a game of shinty (a Scottish sport similar to field hockey), and helping with a beach cleanup. As always, she nailed the assignment.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.