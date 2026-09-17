Yes! The Exclusive Madewell Sale Is Officially Here—These Are the Chic Items Stylish People Will Love

Get ready, people. The big Madewell sale is officially live! Insiders get 25% off almost the entire site (with limited exclusions). All you have to do is sign up for the free Insider program to get the discount. I know fashion people shop this sale because items like this gorgeous leather jacket are discounted.
I scrolled through the new fall arrivals to curate an edit of the on-sale Madewell items I know stylish people (including my colleagues at Who What Wear) would be into. I mean pieces like gorgeous knits, directional jackets, cool denim cuts, and more. Happy shopping.
Madewell
The Holland Sweater in Alpaca Blend
Excellent striped sweater.
Madewell
The Lexington Zip Shoulder Bag
Madewell
The Everyday Trouser
You'll get so much wear out of these trousers.
Madewell
Denim Chore Jacket
Madewell
The Mila Sweater in 100% Softwool
Madewell
The Mylie Ballet Flat
These flats are selling out.
Madewell
Utility Bomber Jacket in Leather
Madewell
Mccarren Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt
It's all about the quarter zip.
Madewell
The Paisley Ankle Boots
Madewell
The Lexington Tote
Store all of the essentials.
Madewell
The Easy Shirt in Poplin
Madewell
Oval Plaque-Buckle Belt
Madewell
The Wide-Leg Jean in Super Stretch Denim
Fashion people love Madewell's jeans for a reason.