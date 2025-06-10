Instead of Strapless Dresses, Fashion People Are Wearing This Elegant Trend to Summer Weddings

Remember what happened in the fashion world back in April 2023? Of course you do. It's when Sofia Richie married Elliot Grainge in the so-called royal wedding of the year. Held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, the festivities drew worldwide attention. Now, a little more than two years later, Sofia and Elliot are back in Europe—except this time, as wedding guests.

In Monte Carlo, Monaco, the couple attended the nuptials of Charlotte Bickley and Charlie Meller. For the black-tie soirée, Sofia wore a striking Schiaparelli blue gown with a halter neckline. I personally avoid wearing strapless dresses to weddings because they're prone to sliding down on the dance floor, and now Sofia's choice has further convinced me to sideline the silhouette. A halter dress is equal parts elegant and practical, so it's really a no-brainer for weddings this summer. Scroll down to see Sofia Richie Grainge's wedding-guest look in Monaco and shop similar dresses.

Sofia Richie Grainge wears a blue dress to Charlotte Bickley's wedding in Monaco

On Sofia Richie Grainge: Schiaparelli dress and earrings; Hermès bag; Tom Ford shoes; Saint Laurent sunglasses; Tiffany & Co. bracelet

Sofia Richie Grainge wears a blue dress to a wedding in Monaco

Sofia Richie Grainge wears a blue dress to a wedding in Monaco

Shop Blue Halter Dresses

