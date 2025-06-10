Instead of Strapless Dresses, Fashion People Are Wearing This Elegant Trend to Summer Weddings
Remember what happened in the fashion world back in April 2023? Of course you do. It's when Sofia Richie married Elliot Grainge in the so-called royal wedding of the year. Held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, the festivities drew worldwide attention. Now, a little more than two years later, Sofia and Elliot are back in Europe—except this time, as wedding guests.
In Monte Carlo, Monaco, the couple attended the nuptials of Charlotte Bickley and Charlie Meller. For the black-tie soirée, Sofia wore a striking Schiaparelli blue gown with a halter neckline. I personally avoid wearing strapless dresses to weddings because they're prone to sliding down on the dance floor, and now Sofia's choice has further convinced me to sideline the silhouette. A halter dress is equal parts elegant and practical, so it's really a no-brainer for weddings this summer. Scroll down to see Sofia Richie Grainge's wedding-guest look in Monaco and shop similar dresses.
On Sofia Richie Grainge: Schiaparelli dress and earrings; Hermès bag; Tom Ford shoes; Saint Laurent sunglasses; Tiffany & Co. bracelet
Shop Blue Halter Dresses
Opening image: Backgrid
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
-
Everyone in Monaco Looks Elegant, But Sofia Richie Grainge Outdid the Populace in This Black-Tie Gown
You have to see this look.
-
Amal Clooney Just Wore the '90s Dress Trend You're Guaranteed to See at Weddings This Summer
She's a pro at special-event dressing.
-
Wedding Guest Shoes, Solved—35 of the Chicest Neutral Options That Will Go With Everything
One less thing to plan.
-
35 Stunning Wedding Guest Dresses From Reformation, Nordstrom, and Revolve
From garden ceremonies to black-tie affairs.
-
So This Is What Celebs Wear to Attend Summer Weddings in Europe
Including Nicole Richie and Sabrina Carpenter.
-
If You're Going to a Spring or Summer Wedding, These 26 Pieces Will Make You the Best Dressed Guest
The only warm-weather dress list you need.
-
The Reviews Are In: This Is the Best Sneaker Color Trend to Wear With White Jeans
Crisp, polished, and timeless.
-
Summer 2024's It Shoes Just Met Their 2025 Replacement
Click here to meet their successor.