Everyone in Monaco Looks Expensive, But Sofia Richie Grainge Outdid the Populace in This Black-Tie Gown
Nicknamed "the billionaire's playground," Monaco is one of the richest countries in the world when measured by GDP per capita. Smaller than NYC's Central Park, the tiny region is jam-packed with yachts, Michelin-starred restaurants, and luxury hotels. Residents of this tax haven love wearing the newest designer pieces, but Sofia Richie Grainge decided to take a different approach.
During a trip to Monaco, Richie Grainge wore an archival gown from Yves Saint Laurent's spring/summer 1979 collection. Yep, that means her 46-year-old dress is nearly double her age. On the runway, the gown was styled with a red coat, but Richie Grainge was wise to ditch the outerwear for her seaside summer night. Scroll down to see her new Instagram post, which has amassed over 100,000 likes in a matter of hours, and shop similar dresses for your next black-tie wedding.
On Sofia Richie Grainge: Yves Saint Laurent S/S 79 dress; Saint Laurent Minaudière ($3700)
Shop Similar Gowns
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
-
Not Skinny, Not Wide-Leg—the Specific Denim Trend Frequent Flyers Always Wear to the Airport With Sneakers
"Just right" jeans.
-
I'm in My 20s, and Jennifer Aniston Is in Her 50s—We're Both Sidelining Blue Jeans for This Cool 2025 Alt
You should too.
-
Put Down the Skinny Jeans—*This* Is the Denim Trend Everyone Everywhere Is Wearing With Sandals
They're not straight-leg jeans either.
-
Spotted in Monaco: 6 Trends F1's Chicest WAGs Wore During the Grand Prix Weekend
Everyone showed out in Monte Carlo.
-
J.Law and Ashley Olsen Agree: This $33,000 Bag Is Chicer Than a Margaux
No wonder it's so hard to find one for sale.
-
On the Streets of NY, It Girls With Expensive Taste Know to Never Wear Skinny Jeans With This Outfit
Swap in either of these denim styles instead.
-
Seen Courtside at the Knicks Game: The Anti-Summer Pant Trend That's Surprisingly Everywhere Right Now
It's unexpected, but it works.
-
I Couldn't Help But Notice That L.A.'s Coolest Dressers Always Wear This Shoe Trend With Black Trousers
If you guessed ballet flats, you'd be wrong.