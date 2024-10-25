Sorry, Silver—Sofia Richie Just Wore the Color Trend That'll Dominate in 2025

A year ago, every shoe, jacket, and handbag was available in not just the classic shades of black and brown but metallic silver, too. The statement color was practically everywhere, showing up on runways, social media, and celebrities right and left. Now? Well, I think I can speak for a lot of people in fashion when I say that I'm getting a little tired of seeing silver every time I go outside or log on to Instagram. Another statement color trend, though, is having the opposite effect.

Gold is making a big splash as we approach the holidays and the start of 2025. One of fashion's favorite style stars of this decade, Moda Operandi's chief brand officer and co-founder, Lauren Santo Domingo, wore a sequin gold blazer to a Chanel event at MoMA just days ago; The Perfect Couple's Meghann Fahy wore a minidress in the same metallic shade to Giorgio Armani's New York show last week; and Jasmine Tookes celebrated the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's epic return in a floor-length gold couture gown by Aadnevik. On Wednesday, J.Crew released its buzzy new collection with Christopher John Rogers, which included a bevy of shiny gold pieces, including an already-viral barn jacket. But the proof of gold's current uptick doesn't stop there.

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

WHO: Sofia Richie Grainge

On Thursday night, just days after the Academy Museum Gala, where she made her first official red carpet appearance since giving birth to her first child, Sofia Richie Grainge was spotted at Paris Hilton's concert at the Hollywood Palladium wearing—you guessed it—gold. For the show, she expertly made her metallic heeled mules the star of her outfit, styling them classically with straight-leg, dark-wash jeans, a white T-shirt, and an oversize leather jacket.

Whether you want to style it from head to toe or more minimally à la Richie Grainge, that's up to you. But trust me, you'll want to start adding gold to your wardrobe ahead of 2025. Feel free to utilize some of the closet space that once housed all those silver items from yesteryear. Scroll down to get ahead of fashion's next color trend by shopping our favorite gold pieces on the market now.

Shop the gold color trend:

Marc Fisher LTD Rosa Mule $130 $90 SHOP NOW

Christopher John Rogers X J.Crew Barn Jacket in Gold Lamé $450 SHOP NOW

ZARA Sparkly Halter Top $23 SHOP NOW

GANNI Metallic High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans $395 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Oversized Double-Faced Metallic Jacket $168 $160 SHOP NOW

The Row Cleo Bijoux Metallic Ankle Strap Sandal $1290 SHOP NOW

ZARA Tapered Pants Zw Collection $109 SHOP NOW

Dries Van Noten Vendals Metallic Wool-Blend Jacket $2299 $1609 SHOP NOW

ZARA Knit Dress With Metallic Thread $70 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Double T Buckle Slingback Sandal $298 SHOP NOW

Reformation Milana Two Piece $278 SHOP NOW

ZARA Metallic Blazer Zw Collection $139 SHOP NOW

j.crew Crackled Metallic Leather Belt With Gold Hardware $60 SHOP NOW

ZARA Asymmetric Flowy Skirt Zw Collection $90 SHOP NOW