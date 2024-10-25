Sorry, Silver—Sofia Richie Just Wore the Color Trend That'll Dominate in 2025

A year ago, every shoe, jacket, and handbag was available in not just the classic shades of black and brown but metallic silver, too. The statement color was practically everywhere, showing up on runways, social media, and celebrities right and left. Now? Well, I think I can speak for a lot of people in fashion when I say that I'm getting a little tired of seeing silver every time I go outside or log on to Instagram. Another statement color trend, though, is having the opposite effect.

Gold is making a big splash as we approach the holidays and the start of 2025. One of fashion's favorite style stars of this decade, Moda Operandi's chief brand officer and co-founder, Lauren Santo Domingo, wore a sequin gold blazer to a Chanel event at MoMA just days ago; The Perfect Couple's Meghann Fahy wore a minidress in the same metallic shade to Giorgio Armani's New York show last week; and Jasmine Tookes celebrated the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's epic return in a floor-length gold couture gown by Aadnevik. On Wednesday, J.Crew released its buzzy new collection with Christopher John Rogers, which included a bevy of shiny gold pieces, including an already-viral barn jacket. But the proof of gold's current uptick doesn't stop there.

Sofia Richie is seen attending Paris Hilton's concert at The Hollywood Palladium on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a black leather jacket, jeans, and gold mules.

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

WHO: Sofia Richie Grainge

On Thursday night, just days after the Academy Museum Gala, where she made her first official red carpet appearance since giving birth to her first child, Sofia Richie Grainge was spotted at Paris Hilton's concert at the Hollywood Palladium wearing—you guessed it—gold. For the show, she expertly made her metallic heeled mules the star of her outfit, styling them classically with straight-leg, dark-wash jeans, a white T-shirt, and an oversize leather jacket.

Whether you want to style it from head to toe or more minimally à la Richie Grainge, that's up to you. But trust me, you'll want to start adding gold to your wardrobe ahead of 2025. Feel free to utilize some of the closet space that once housed all those silver items from yesteryear. Scroll down to get ahead of fashion's next color trend by shopping our favorite gold pieces on the market now.

Shop the gold color trend:

Rosa Mule
Marc Fisher LTD
Rosa Mule

Christopher John Rogers X J.crew Barn Jacket™ in Gold Lamé
Christopher John Rogers X J.Crew
Barn Jacket in Gold Lamé

Sparkly Halter Top
ZARA
Sparkly Halter Top

Metallic High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
GANNI
Metallic High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans

Oversized Double-Faced Metallic Jacket
J.Crew
Oversized Double-Faced Metallic Jacket

Cleo Bijoux Metallic Ankle Strap Sandal
The Row
Cleo Bijoux Metallic Ankle Strap Sandal

Tapered Pants Zw Collection
ZARA
Tapered Pants Zw Collection

Vendals Metallic Wool-Blend Jacket
Dries Van Noten
Vendals Metallic Wool-Blend Jacket

Knit Dress With Metallic Thread
ZARA
Knit Dress With Metallic Thread

Double T Buckle Slingback Sandal
Tory Burch
Double T Buckle Slingback Sandal

Milana Two Piece
Reformation
Milana Two Piece

Metallic Blazer Zw Collection
ZARA
Metallic Blazer Zw Collection

Crackled Metallic Leather Belt With Gold Hardware
j.crew
Crackled Metallic Leather Belt With Gold Hardware

Shimmery Jacquard-Weave Dress
H&M
Shimmery Jacquard-Weave Dress

Asymmetric Flowy Skirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Asymmetric Flowy Skirt Zw Collection

Ninfemu Slide Sandal
Manolo Blahnik
Ninfemu Slide Sandal

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

