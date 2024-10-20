Forget Demure—Kim, Selena, and Kylie Wore This NSFW Trend to the "West Coast Met Gala"
The fourth annual Academy Museum Gala is about to begin, but first, we get the chance to watch as some of Hollywood's chicest (and most talented) stars arrive and walk the red carpet in Los Angeles. Often referred to as the "West Coast Met Gala," tonight's gala has a reputation for being one of the best-dressed red carpet events of the year—and that's saying a lot with the Oscars and Golden Globes as its biggest competition. And just like those award shows, the Academy Museum Gala isn't without its fair share of daring fashion moments.
If we had to pick just one dominant trend for the evening thus far, it would have to be lingerie, from bustiers and corsets to sheer lace and faux thongs. First came The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, whose white Thom Browne couture dress from F/W 24 featured a drop-waist silhouette and corset bodice. Kim Kardashian also chose a bridal-esque lingerie look, but without the actual dress part. Instead, she wore a vintage Thierry Mugler bustier-style bodysuit in all-white satin, styling it alongside a floor-length duster, naked shoes, and lots of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.
How 4 celebrities wore the lingerie trend at the Academy Museum Gala:
WHO: Ayo Edebiri
WEAR: Thom Browne F/W 24 Couture dress
Styled by: Danielle Goldberg
WHO: Kim Kardashian
WEAR: Vintage Thierry Mugler; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Selena Gomez took a darker approach to the trend, wearing a navy-blue halterneck gown with a black, leather bustier peeking out from underneath. With it, she added a single wraparound cuff bracelet, rings, and long drop earrings.
WHO: Selena Gomez
Styled by: Erin Walsh
Finally, Kylie Jenner arrived, and as usual, her outfit of choice turned heads. Arriving alongside her older sister Kendall (dressed in S/S 24 Schiaparelli couture), the youngest Jenner debuted a gown with a barely-there top half made of sheer sequins and skin-colored mesh. The bottom half showcased a black, floor-length skirt with a whale tail–esque, mock-thong cutout at either hip.
WHO: Kylie Jenner
Styled by: Alexandra Rose and Mackenzie Grandquist
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
