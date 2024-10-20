Forget Demure—Kim, Selena, and Kylie Wore This NSFW Trend to the "West Coast Met Gala"

The fourth annual Academy Museum Gala is about to begin, but first, we get the chance to watch as some of Hollywood's chicest (and most talented) stars arrive and walk the red carpet in Los Angeles. Often referred to as the "West Coast Met Gala," tonight's gala has a reputation for being one of the best-dressed red carpet events of the year—and that's saying a lot with the Oscars and Golden Globes as its biggest competition. And just like those award shows, the Academy Museum Gala isn't without its fair share of daring fashion moments.

If we had to pick just one dominant trend for the evening thus far, it would have to be lingerie, from bustiers and corsets to sheer lace and faux thongs. First came The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, whose white Thom Browne couture dress from F/W 24 featured a drop-waist silhouette and corset bodice. Kim Kardashian also chose a bridal-esque lingerie look, but without the actual dress part. Instead, she wore a vintage Thierry Mugler bustier-style bodysuit in all-white satin, styling it alongside a floor-length duster, naked shoes, and lots of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

How 4 celebrities wore the lingerie trend at the Academy Museum Gala:

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

WHO: Ayo Edebiri

WEAR: Thom Browne F/W 24 Couture dress

Styled by: Danielle Goldberg

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

WHO: Kim Kardashian

WEAR: Vintage Thierry Mugler; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Selena Gomez took a darker approach to the trend, wearing a navy-blue halterneck gown with a black, leather bustier peeking out from underneath. With it, she added a single wraparound cuff bracelet, rings, and long drop earrings.

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

WHO: Selena Gomez

Styled by: Erin Walsh

Finally, Kylie Jenner arrived, and as usual, her outfit of choice turned heads. Arriving alongside her older sister Kendall (dressed in S/S 24 Schiaparelli couture), the youngest Jenner debuted a gown with a barely-there top half made of sheer sequins and skin-colored mesh. The bottom half showcased a black, floor-length skirt with a whale tail–esque, mock-thong cutout at either hip.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

WHO: Kylie Jenner

Styled by: Alexandra Rose and Mackenzie Grandquist