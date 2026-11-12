With the holiday season fast approaching, it's time to start thinking about what you're going to wear to every event on your packed calendar. Sometimes, dark-wash jeans, a crisp tee, and some fun shoes will suffice—just add a pair of cascading earrings for formality. But others call for apparel of the more obviously festive variety. In that case, this is the dress color you'll want to go with. How do I know? Well, it's the shade you'll see every It girl wearing, and Sienna Miller donned it most recently. I'm talking about silver dresses, people, and if you don't already own one, now's the time to shop.
Miller, who is currently starring in the series War with Dominic West, attended the 15th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles last week and chose a chain mail minidress by Gucci, one of the main sponsors of the event. It was silver, too, as all the best holiday-season dresses are. The actress accessorized with a black Gucci clutch and simple black pumps, letting the dress be the star of her ensemble.
On Sienna Miller: Gucci dress and bag
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Sure, the one-shoulder party dress wasn't technically worn for a holiday event, but that shouldn't stop you from following her lead and opting for something metallic over the easier LBD for every cocktail hour, work soirée, and Friendsgiving celebration you're stopping by between now and the New Year. Speaking of New Year's Eve, a silver dress is optimal for celebrating the end of 2026 and the start of a fresh 365-day palette.
Do I really need to convince you, though, that a silver dress is perfect for the holidays? Miller did that all on her own. Shop my favorite styles below.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.