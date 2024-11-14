From Sofia Richie to Katy Perry, Here's What Everyone Wore to the Baby2Baby Charity Gala

The stars showed up in style last weekend to support the annual Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles. This year's event, which raised over $17 million, honored the incredible Charlize Theron with the Giving Tree Award and featured a surprise performance by Nelly and Kelly Rowland.

Now in its 14th year, this fundraising event has become a favorite among Hollywood celebs and a celebratory occasion to show off party-worthy fashion. It's an evening of doing good while looking great, helping to provide children in poverty with basic necessities like diapers, clothing, and baby formula. Keep scrolling to see what celebs like Ciara, Sofia Richie Grainge, Jennifer Garner, Katy Perry, Nicole Richie, and Paris Hilton wore to L.A.'s event of the season.

Celebs at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Charlize Theron: Schiaparelli dress

(Image credit: Baby2Baby)

On Jessica Alba: Zuhair Murad dress

(Image credit: Baby2Baby)

On Nicole Richie: Lanvin dress

On Paris Hilton: Georges Hobeika dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Anna Kendrick: Monique Lhuillier dress

On Mindy Kaling: Monique Lhuillier dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jenna Dewan: Jacquemus dress

(Image credit: Baby2Baby)

On Katy Perry: Versace dress

On Miranda Kerr: Pamella Roland dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Ciara: Toni Maticevski dress; A.Jaffe jewelry; Miscreants gloves; Giuseppe shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sofia Richie Grainge: Alessandra Rich dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Garner: Anita Ko jewelry

(Image credit: Baby2Baby)

On Camila Alves McConaughey: Roland Mouret dress; Christian Louboutin shoes; Nikos Koulis and Dauphin jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Michelle Monaghan: St. John dress