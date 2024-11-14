From Sofia Richie to Katy Perry, Here's What Everyone Wore to the Baby2Baby Charity Gala

The stars showed up in style last weekend to support the annual Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles. This year's event, which raised over $17 million, honored the incredible Charlize Theron with the Giving Tree Award and featured a surprise performance by Nelly and Kelly Rowland.

Now in its 14th year, this fundraising event has become a favorite among Hollywood celebs and a celebratory occasion to show off party-worthy fashion. It's an evening of doing good while looking great, helping to provide children in poverty with basic necessities like diapers, clothing, and baby formula. Keep scrolling to see what celebs like Ciara, Sofia Richie Grainge, Jennifer Garner, Katy Perry, Nicole Richie, and Paris Hilton wore to L.A.'s event of the season.

Celebs at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala

Charlize Theron at Baby2Baby

On Charlize Theron: Schiaparelli dress

Jessica Alba attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala

On Jessica Alba: Zuhair Murad dress

Nicole Richie Madden and Paris Hilton attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala

On Nicole Richie: Lanvin dress

On Paris Hilton: Georges Hobeika dress

Celebrities attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala

On Anna Kendrick: Monique Lhuillier dress

On Mindy Kaling: Monique Lhuillier dress

Jenna Dewan attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala

On Jenna Dewan: Jacquemus dress

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala

On Katy Perry: Versace dress

On Miranda Kerr: Pamella Roland dress

Ciara attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala

On Ciara: Toni Maticevski dress; A.Jaffe jewelry; Miscreants gloves; Giuseppe shoes

Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala

On Sofia Richie Grainge: Alessandra Rich dress

Jennifer Garner attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala

On Jennifer Garner: Anita Ko jewelry

Celebrities attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala

On Camila Alves McConaughey: Roland Mouret dress; Christian Louboutin shoes; Nikos Koulis and Dauphin jewelry

Michelle Monaghan at Baby2Baby

On Michelle Monaghan: St. John dress

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.

