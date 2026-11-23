Leather trousers have long been a winter staple of mine. More elevated than denim and far more practical for the season's biting temperatures than skirts and dresses, I consider them a winter capsule wardrobe no-brainer. Still, as chic as they are, I don't always find them the easiest piece to style. T-shirts can feel a little too casual, whilst chunky knits risk looking too heavy against the rich fabrication. That's why, when I spotted Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a glossy pair of leather trousers with one of the chicest knitwear styles I've seen this season, I was taking notes.
Opting for a luxuriously soft knit in an ever-so-slightly slouchy cut, Rosie chose a high-neck, sleeveless style in a pale oatmeal shade, pairing it with her glossy black leather trousers.
Where the darker leather brings richness and structure to the look, the lighter knit introduces some much-needed softness. I also love the sleeveless silhouette, which breaks up the outfit without compromising on the cosy feel. Finished with a long-line leather necklace and a notebook tucked under her arm, Rosie created an unfussy, understatedly elegant outfit I'll happily be taking inspiration from all winter long.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Beyond its styling potential, this knitwear trend makes plenty of practical sense, too. Less bulky than your average jumper, it offers warmth without adding unnecessary weight, while the sleeveless cut makes it particularly useful for layering beneath more fitted winter coats.
Simple, sophisticated and versatile, I've rounded up some of the best styles to shop now below.
Shop Sleeveless Knits:
H&M
Turtleneck Sweater Vest
Whilst I love this in the beige, it also comes in dark brown and dark grey.
H&M
Roll-Neck Rib-Knit Jumper
Style this with jeans or dress it up with leather trousers.
Reformation
Flora Cashmere Sleeveless Turtleneck
The cashmere composition ensures a snug fit.
Marks & Spencer
Textured Funnel Neck Cosy Vest
In a wearable shade of light grey, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
COS
Belt-Detail Funnel-Neck Wool Vest
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Sezane
Alexandre Jumper
This comes in sizes XXS—XXXL.
& Other Stories
Sleeveless Turtleneck Top
IMO, sleeveless turtlenecks are one of the chicest items you can wear.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.