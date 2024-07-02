10 Shorts and Shoe Pairings Fashion People Are Wearing This Summer

Summer is in full swing which means shorts are on heavy rotation in my wardrobe right now. I've personally been leaning into tailored linen silhouttes as well as pull-on boxer shorts that feel current and perfect for my comfort level. Whatever shorts styles you lean into, it's the shoes you wear with them that will take your outfit from zero to one hundred in an instant this season.

As I've been scrolling through summer outfits on Instagram, I've been spotting a handful of short-and-shoe combinations that instantly say fashion person. Whether it's this summer's jorts trend (longer denim shorts) paired with sleek kitten heel sandals that perfectly balance the baggy silhouette, or casual striped boxer silhouettes with trusty Birkenstock clogs, these shoe-and-short pairings below, feel perfectly on-trend for summer 2024.

Keep scrolling for ten summer pairings to get you inspired this summer.

Sporty Shorts + Ballet Flats

adidas Firebird Shorts $41 SHOP NOW

Zoe Ballet Flats in Leather $128 SHOP NOW

Long Denim Shorts + Kitten-Heel Sandals

Gap Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts $70 SHOP NOW

net-a-porter Pina Suede Slingback Sandals $335 SHOP NOW

Boxers + Birkenstocks

(Image credit: @francesacasaffari)

Free People Get Free Stripe Cotton Pull-On Shorts $58 SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog $160 SHOP NOW

Pull-On Shorts + Jelly Shoes

Reformation Mila Linen Short $98 SHOP NOW

The Row Mara Flat in Vinyl $890 SHOP NOW

Bermuda Shorts + Minimalist Mules

Favorite Daughter The Low Favorite Bermuda Shorts $178 SHOP NOW

MANGO Strappy Heeled Sandals $60 SHOP NOW

Denim Cut-Offs + Loafers

AGOLDE Parker Long Short $148 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Vernon Loafers $158 SHOP NOW

Short Shorts + Thong Sandals

Reformation June Linen Short $98 SHOP NOW

TKEES Liners Flip Flop $60 SHOP NOW

Linen Shorts + Chunky Sandals

Faithfull the Brand Antibes High Waist Linen Shorts $180 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Mayhem Slide Sandal $90 SHOP NOW

Cotton Shorts + Sneakers

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

vineyard vines Herringbone Stretch Cotton Shorts $68 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Handball Spezial Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW

Bloomers + Cowboy Boots

LOBA Martina Bloomer Short $120 SHOP NOW