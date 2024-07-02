10 Shorts and Shoe Pairings Fashion People Are Wearing This Summer
Summer is in full swing which means shorts are on heavy rotation in my wardrobe right now. I've personally been leaning into tailored linen silhouttes as well as pull-on boxer shorts that feel current and perfect for my comfort level. Whatever shorts styles you lean into, it's the shoes you wear with them that will take your outfit from zero to one hundred in an instant this season.
As I've been scrolling through summer outfits on Instagram, I've been spotting a handful of short-and-shoe combinations that instantly say fashion person. Whether it's this summer's jorts trend (longer denim shorts) paired with sleek kitten heel sandals that perfectly balance the baggy silhouette, or casual striped boxer silhouettes with trusty Birkenstock clogs, these shoe-and-short pairings below, feel perfectly on-trend for summer 2024.
Keep scrolling for ten summer pairings to get you inspired this summer.
Sporty Shorts + Ballet Flats
Long Denim Shorts + Kitten-Heel Sandals
Boxers + Birkenstocks
Pull-On Shorts + Jelly Shoes
Bermuda Shorts + Minimalist Mules
Denim Cut-Offs + Loafers
Short Shorts + Thong Sandals
Linen Shorts + Chunky Sandals
Cotton Shorts + Sneakers
Bloomers + Cowboy Boots
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
