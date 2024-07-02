10 Shorts and Shoe Pairings Fashion People Are Wearing This Summer

Summer is in full swing which means shorts are on heavy rotation in my wardrobe right now. I've personally been leaning into tailored linen silhouttes as well as pull-on boxer shorts that feel current and perfect for my comfort level. Whatever shorts styles you lean into, it's the shoes you wear with them that will take your outfit from zero to one hundred in an instant this season.

As I've been scrolling through summer outfits on Instagram, I've been spotting a handful of short-and-shoe combinations that instantly say fashion person. Whether it's this summer's jorts trend (longer denim shorts) paired with sleek kitten heel sandals that perfectly balance the baggy silhouette, or casual striped boxer silhouettes with trusty Birkenstock clogs, these shoe-and-short pairings below, feel perfectly on-trend for summer 2024.

Keep scrolling for ten summer pairings to get you inspired this summer.

Sporty Shorts + Ballet Flats

woman in track shorts and button-down

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Firebird Shorts
adidas
Firebird Shorts

Zoe Ballet Flats in Leather
Zoe Ballet Flats in Leather

Long Denim Shorts + Kitten-Heel Sandals

woman in denim shorts and heels

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

11.5
Gap
Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts

net-a-porter, Pina Suede Slingback Sandals
net-a-porter
Pina Suede Slingback Sandals

Boxers + Birkenstocks

woman in boxers and Birkenstock clogs

(Image credit: @francesacasaffari)

Get Free Stripe Cotton Pull-On Shorts
Free People
Get Free Stripe Cotton Pull-On Shorts

Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clog

Pull-On Shorts + Jelly Shoes

woman in white pull-on shorts and jelly shoes

(Image credit: @courtneygrow)

Mila Linen Short Es
Reformation
Mila Linen Short

Mara Flat in Vinyl
The Row
Mara Flat in Vinyl

Bermuda Shorts + Minimalist Mules

woman in white bermuda shorts, a blazer, and mules

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

The Low Favorite Bermuda Shorts
Favorite Daughter
The Low Favorite Bermuda Shorts

Strappy Heeled Sandals
MANGO
Strappy Heeled Sandals

Denim Cut-Offs + Loafers

woman in denim cut offs and loafers

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Parker Long Short
AGOLDE
Parker Long Short

The Vernon Loafers
Madewell
The Vernon Loafers

Short Shorts + Thong Sandals

woman in short shorts and thong sandals

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

June Linen Short
Reformation
June Linen Short

'liners' Flip Flop
TKEES
Liners Flip Flop

Linen Shorts + Chunky Sandals

woman in linen shorts and chunky sandals

(Image credit: @hannahcrosskey)

Antibes High Waist Linen Shorts
Faithfull the Brand
Antibes High Waist Linen Shorts

Mayhem Slide Sandal
Steve Madden
Mayhem Slide Sandal

Cotton Shorts + Sneakers

woman in cotton shorts and sneakers

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Herringbone Stretch Cotton Shorts
vineyard vines
Herringbone Stretch Cotton Shorts

Handball Spezial Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Handball Spezial Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Bloomers + Cowboy Boots

woman in shorts and cowboy boots

(Image credit: @raeannlangas)

Martina Bloomer Short
LOBA
Martina Bloomer Short

Clay West ブーツ
Schutz
Clay West ブーツ

