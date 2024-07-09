Sienna Miller Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend Only Fashion People Truly Get

This summer, we've been treated to more compelling shoe trends than any that I've seen before. All of a sudden, brands are brimming with elegant ballet flats, cool kitten heels, and thickly caged sandals that make former seasons' offerings feel meek in comparison. While the rest of us are debating over which Mary Jane trend to buy into—I'm personally torn between a bright red pair and a pretty velvet style—Sienna Miller has been out and about in a controversial summer shoe trend that it seems only fashion people can really appreciate.

Styling a chunky clog shoe from her favorite boho brand, Chloé, Miller cemented her fashion icon status once again. Wearing a dark black pair that features studding throughout the wooden sole and a gold buckle detail, Miller crafted a relaxed, boho-inspired outfit that is enough to make any fashion editor envious.

Owing to its large wooden sole and sinuous silhouette, many consider the clog to be the original "ugly" shoe trend. Although it has enjoyed popularity peaks over the decades, aside from editors and other people in the industry, it's an item I rarely see anyone out and about wearing. When I do, it's always street stylers who clearly take fashion seriously, such indicators being their outfits feeling incredibly current or timeless and their bag choices being highly covetable. But, to me, this is part of the clog's appeal. Wearing a clog makes me feel as if I'm in some kind of insider fashion club, one that I'm proud to be a member of if it means I'm in any way associated with Sienna Miller.

(Image credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock)

A casual shoe by nature, Miller smartened up her clogs by means of an elegant outfit pairing. Avoiding a predictable white dress, the actor chose a pretty skirt co-ord from Rhode in a deep black shade to form the base of her look. Layering in a pop of color in the most low-key way, Miller styled a bright red pair of earrings with her outfit, choosing to forgo stacks of rings and layers of necklaces.

Elegant, chic, and so easy to copy, I'll be emulating Miller's pretty summer style all season long. Read on to shop her look and discover the best co-ords and clogs below.

SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S CLOGS OUTFIT HERE:

Peixoto Louisa Crop Top $88 SHOP NOW This pretty puff-sleeve top is a near match to Sienna's square-neck style.

Peixoto Valentina Skirt $118 SHOP NOW Style with the matching top or wear with a white tee.

Chloé Jeanette Studded Platform Clogs $1290 SHOP NOW Shop the clogs Miller keeps coming back to.

MANGO Flower Pendant Earrings $30 SHOP NOW The perfect red statement earring.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CO-ORD SETS AND CLOGS BELOW:

Reformation Valetta Two Piece $248 SHOP NOW This pretty co-ord also comes in three other colors.

Free People Mallory Mule Clogs $198 SHOP NOW Shop these clogs while they're still available.

Sezane Marga Top $145 SHOP NOW The linen and cotton composition makes this naturally lightweight and breathable.

Sezane Lambertine Skirt $230 SHOP NOW The tiered skirt trend is taking off this summer.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs $160 SHOP NOW These are the most comfortable shoes you can invest in this season.

ME+EM Cheesecloth Bandeau Top + Skirt Co-Ord $290 SHOP NOW Shop these items separately or purchase the set for $290.

Golden Goose Clogs $490 SHOP NOW These are well on their way to selling out.

SNDYS x Revolve Strapless Crochet Top $48 SHOP NOW This lightweight top is perfect for high-summer styling.

SNDYS x Revolve Crochet Maxi Skirt $61 SHOP NOW Style with heels or pair with chunky clogs.

Andre Assous Olivia Slip On Studded Platform Clogs $239 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or wear with a pretty skirt set.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.