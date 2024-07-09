Sienna Miller Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend Only Fashion People Truly Get
This summer, we've been treated to more compelling shoe trends than any that I've seen before. All of a sudden, brands are brimming with elegant ballet flats, cool kitten heels, and thickly caged sandals that make former seasons' offerings feel meek in comparison. While the rest of us are debating over which Mary Jane trend to buy into—I'm personally torn between a bright red pair and a pretty velvet style—Sienna Miller has been out and about in a controversial summer shoe trend that it seems only fashion people can really appreciate.
Styling a chunky clog shoe from her favorite boho brand, Chloé, Miller cemented her fashion icon status once again. Wearing a dark black pair that features studding throughout the wooden sole and a gold buckle detail, Miller crafted a relaxed, boho-inspired outfit that is enough to make any fashion editor envious.
Owing to its large wooden sole and sinuous silhouette, many consider the clog to be the original "ugly" shoe trend. Although it has enjoyed popularity peaks over the decades, aside from editors and other people in the industry, it's an item I rarely see anyone out and about wearing. When I do, it's always street stylers who clearly take fashion seriously, such indicators being their outfits feeling incredibly current or timeless and their bag choices being highly covetable. But, to me, this is part of the clog's appeal. Wearing a clog makes me feel as if I'm in some kind of insider fashion club, one that I'm proud to be a member of if it means I'm in any way associated with Sienna Miller.
A casual shoe by nature, Miller smartened up her clogs by means of an elegant outfit pairing. Avoiding a predictable white dress, the actor chose a pretty skirt co-ord from Rhode in a deep black shade to form the base of her look. Layering in a pop of color in the most low-key way, Miller styled a bright red pair of earrings with her outfit, choosing to forgo stacks of rings and layers of necklaces.
Elegant, chic, and so easy to copy, I'll be emulating Miller's pretty summer style all season long. Read on to shop her look and discover the best co-ords and clogs below.
SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S CLOGS OUTFIT HERE:
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CO-ORD SETS AND CLOGS BELOW:
These are the most comfortable shoes you can invest in this season.
Shop these items separately or purchase the set for $290.
Style with baggy jeans or wear with a pretty skirt set.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
