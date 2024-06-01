Yes, We Already Know the 9 Shoe Trends That Will Define Summer 2024

a collage of runway and influencer photos featuring summer 2024 shoe trends
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven; Launchmetrics Spotlight/The Row; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chanel; @georgie_threads; @jastookes; @clairerose)
The shoes that designers showcased on their spring/summer 2024 runways were an exciting bunch. There were quirky styles brimming with nostalgia for the '90s and refined silhouettes that underscore the elegant mood of the season. The main takeaway? No matter what kind of style personality you're after, the trending shoes of the moment have something to offer.

Now that the standout shoes we spotted on the runways all those months ago are beginning to arrive in stores, it's time to discuss the specific pairs that will come to wield the biggest influence over style in the coming months. These are the popular shoes that everyone from celebrities to fashion insiders are talking about, buying, and wearing en masse, and collectively, they represent the coolest shoe trends for the season. From Chanel's pretty Mary Janes to The Row's jelly cage flats, this summer is already shaping up to be our most stylish season yet if the following nine shoes have anything to do with it.

Zendaya wearing gray trousers and Loro Piana Rebecca flats.

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

On Zendaya: Ami cashmere sweater; Louis Vuitton Low Key Shoulder Bag; Loro Piana Rebecca Ballet Flats

Loro Piana's Rebecca Flats encapsulate everything we love about the elegant style movement: They're ultra-refined, a little bit retro, and delightfully practical. While stepping out on her Challengers press tour, Zendaya opted for the brown pair, and well-dressed people across our social feeds are similarly backing the low-heel court shoes.

Loro Piana Rebecca flats
Rebecca Leather Ballerina Shoes
Influencer wearing Tory Burch Violet T-Strap Mary Janes.

(Image credit: @linmick)

Over the last year, Tory Burch flats have become somewhat of a insider favorite, so when the designer sent forth a new flats style for spring '24, we were all ears. The Violet T-Strap Flats are a futuristic take on the Mary Jane trend with their rounded toe and T-strap silhouette.

Violet T-Strap Flat
Tory Burch, Violet T-Strap Flats
Miu Miu x New Balance sneakers on a white sheet.

(Image credit: @josefinehj)

The second installment of New Balance's successful collaboration with Miu Miu comes in the form of the 530 SL sneakers, a caramel-colored pair with sporty contrasting laces that debuted on the S/S 24 runway. These are unquestionably the most in-demand sneakers of the moment if not the year.

Miu Miu x New Balance, 530 SL Suede and Mesh Sneakers
Claire Rose wears Toteme thong sandals.

(Image credit: @clairerose)

With thong sandals surging in popularity for summer, Toteme's croc-embossed style elevates the otherwise simple style.

The Flip-Flop Flat Black Croco
A Carven model walks the spring/summer 2024 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven)

The fashion world has been abuzz about the arrival of Louise Trotter at Carven, and one piece that's emerging as a standout from the designer's debut collection is a pair of sleek square-toe mules with a discreet low heel.

Leather Mules
A pair of blue Mara jelly flats from The Row.

(Image credit: @thecoveted__)

Controversial and questionably stylish, jelly sandals are rearing their head again with the arrival of The Row's Mara Flats, a caged pair made from translucent, jelly-like PVC.

Mara Cutout Pvc Flats
A pair of Miu Miu rope sandals and a pair of Chanel heeled flip-flops.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Yep, we're already predicting these will become the It style of the summer. They have strong sporty appeal and are made with hiking-rope straps and a cushioned sole for a dose of comfort.

Rope Sandals
A pair of Chanel Mary Jane flats.

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub)

Chanel debuted a pair of white Mary Janes with the detail in its S/S 24 collection, and our editors haven't been able to stop talking about them since. With the subtle cap toe and the easy twill fabric, we honestly can't think of a more sophisticated summer shoe choice.

Chanel, Calfskin & Patent Calfskin Mary Jane Flats
Proenza Schouler model on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler)

Not only are Proenza Schouler's toe-ring sandals a standout from the spring collection, but the styling on the runway—layered with sheer tights—is also just as noteworthy.

Tee Toe Ring Leather Sandals
Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

