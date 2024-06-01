Yes, We Already Know the 9 Shoe Trends That Will Define Summer 2024

The shoes that designers showcased on their spring/summer 2024 runways were an exciting bunch. There were quirky styles brimming with nostalgia for the '90s and refined silhouettes that underscore the elegant mood of the season. The main takeaway? No matter what kind of style personality you're after, the trending shoes of the moment have something to offer.

Now that the standout shoes we spotted on the runways all those months ago are beginning to arrive in stores, it's time to discuss the specific pairs that will come to wield the biggest influence over style in the coming months. These are the popular shoes that everyone from celebrities to fashion insiders are talking about, buying, and wearing en masse, and collectively, they represent the coolest shoe trends for the season. From Chanel's pretty Mary Janes to The Row's jelly cage flats, this summer is already shaping up to be our most stylish season yet if the following nine shoes have anything to do with it.

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

On Zendaya: Ami cashmere sweater; Louis Vuitton Low Key Shoulder Bag; Loro Piana Rebecca Ballet Flats

Loro Piana's Rebecca Flats encapsulate everything we love about the elegant style movement: They're ultra-refined, a little bit retro, and delightfully practical. While stepping out on her Challengers press tour, Zendaya opted for the brown pair, and well-dressed people across our social feeds are similarly backing the low-heel court shoes.

Loro Piana Rebecca Cap-Toe Ballet Flats $1075 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @linmick)

Over the last year, Tory Burch flats have become somewhat of a insider favorite, so when the designer sent forth a new flats style for spring '24, we were all ears. The Violet T-Strap Flats are a futuristic take on the Mary Jane trend with their rounded toe and T-strap silhouette.

Tory Burch Violet T-Strap Flat $398 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @josefinehj)

The second installment of New Balance's successful collaboration with Miu Miu comes in the form of the 530 SL sneakers, a caramel-colored pair with sporty contrasting laces that debuted on the S/S 24 runway. These are unquestionably the most in-demand sneakers of the moment if not the year.

Miu Miu x New Balance 530 SL Suede and Mesh Sneakers $1120 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @clairerose)

With thong sandals surging in popularity for summer, Toteme's croc-embossed style elevates the otherwise simple style.

Toteme The Flip-Flop Flat Black Croco $480 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Leather Flip Flops $450 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven)

The fashion world has been abuzz about the arrival of Louise Trotter at Carven, and one piece that's emerging as a standout from the designer's debut collection is a pair of sleek square-toe mules with a discreet low heel.

CARVEN Leather Mules $870 SHOP NOW

Controversial and questionably stylish, jelly sandals are rearing their head again with the arrival of The Row's Mara Flats, a caged pair made from translucent, jelly-like PVC.

The Row Mara Cutout PVC Flats $890 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Yep, we're already predicting these will become the It style of the summer. They have strong sporty appeal and are made with hiking-rope straps and a cushioned sole for a dose of comfort.

Miu Miu Rope Sandals $925 SHOP NOW

Chanel debuted a pair of white Mary Janes with the detail in its S/S 24 collection, and our editors haven't been able to stop talking about them since. With the subtle cap toe and the easy twill fabric, we honestly can't think of a more sophisticated summer shoe choice.

Chanel Calfskin & Patent Calfskin Mary Jane Flats $1375 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler)

Not only are Proenza Schouler's toe-ring sandals a standout from the spring collection, but the styling on the runway—layered with sheer tights—is also just as noteworthy.