Where to Shop to Build Your Fine Layering Necklaces Jewellery Collection
Who doesn’t love the look of a carefully curated selection of layered necklaces? Whether you choose to stick with one metal colour, or mix it up, layering delicate necklaces always makes for a jewellery look that is simultaneously personalised and elegant. Not to mention, once you have a well-stocked selection, mixing and matching dainty pieces makes for an endless number of unique jewellery looks.
However, while it may at first seem like a carefree and random process, choosing which pieces to include in your collection is more like an art form. The two biggest secrets to building up a good base of self-curated necklaces? Quality and variety. Rather than thinking “more is more”, instead, choose well-crafted pieces that will last a lifetime. After all, these are pieces you want to be able to treasure for years to come. Similarly, consciously choosing a variety of styles means that no matter which trends come and go, you’ll always have something that feels relevant. Not only will you always look on trend, but mixing up brands and designers will also help your layers look more unique. While dainty necklaces may seem kind of boring at first, a good mix of styles (simple and intricate) will keep your selection feeling fresh. To help with your search, we've curate some of our favourites below.
Alex Monroe
Jolie & Deen
YCL Jewels
Vrai & Oro
Mejuri
Reliquia
Are you am i
Dear Addison
Pastiche
-
Suddenly, Everyone Is Wearing This "Dated" Necklace, and It Couldn't Look Chicer
A new take on a classic.
By Florrie Alexander
-
Cindy Crawford Wore the Jeans-and-Flats Outfit Combo French Women Love
The '90s supermodel knows chic.
By Drew Elovitz
-
I'm Nosy, so I Asked 5 Stylish New Yorkers for Their Favorite Winter Staples
Get ready to bundle up.
By Sierra Mayhew
-
The Fashion Set Can't Get Enough of This Jewelry Brand—20 Pieces They Love
These instantly elevate any look.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Top 3 Jewelry Trends of 2024, According to a Celebrity Stylist
Dani Michelle gives us the scoop.
By Drew Elovitz
-
This Jewelry Collection Is So Chic—18 Standout Pieces From the Black Friday Sale
You'll wear these forever.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Polled My Editor Friends, and These Are the Fine-Jewelry Pieces They All Love
There's no one else I'd trust.
By Humaa Hussain
-
Jennifer Lawrence Isn't Over This Flat-Shoe-and-Anti-Jeans Combo—Neither Am I
The easiest outfit formula.
By Natalie Munro