Where to Shop to Build Your Fine Layering Necklaces Jewellery Collection

By Kit Kilroy
published

best-necklaces-for-layering-250103-1519175486379-main

(Image credit: @ycljewels)

Who doesn’t love the look of a carefully curated selection of layered necklaces? Whether you choose to stick with one metal colour, or mix it up, layering delicate necklaces always makes for a jewellery look that is simultaneously personalised and elegant. Not to mention, once you have a well-stocked selection, mixing and matching dainty pieces makes for an endless number of unique jewellery looks.

However, while it may at first seem like a carefree and random process, choosing which pieces to include in your collection is more like an art form. The two biggest secrets to building up a good base of self-curated necklaces? Quality and variety. Rather than thinking “more is more”, instead, choose well-crafted pieces that will last a lifetime. After all, these are pieces you want to be able to treasure for years to come. Similarly, consciously choosing a variety of styles means that no matter which trends come and go, you’ll always have something that feels relevant. Not only will you always look on trend, but mixing up brands and designers will also help your layers look more unique. While dainty necklaces may seem kind of boring at first, a good mix of styles (simple and intricate) will keep your selection feeling fresh. To help with your search, we've curate some of our favourites below. 

Alex Monroe

Nautical Antique Coin Necklace
Alex Monroe
Nautical Antique Coin Necklace

Alex Monroe + Baby Bee Necklace
Alex Monroe
Baby Bee Necklace

Small & Sweet Cherry Necklace
Alex Monroe
Small & Sweet Cherry Necklace

Jolie & Deen

Dragonfly Necklace
Alex Monroe
Dragonfly Necklace

Big Daisy Necklace
Alex Monroe
Big Daisy Necklace

Jolie & Deen + Bonnie Chain Necklace
Jolie & Deen
Bonnie Chain Necklace

YCL Jewels

Clarity Evil Eye Necklace
YCL Jewels
Clarity Evil Eye Necklace

YCL Jewels + Tablet Necklace
YCL Jewels
Tablet Necklace

3.35mm Snake Chain Choker
YCL Jewels
3.35mm Snake Chain Choker

Vrai & Oro

Vrai & Oro + Circle Necklace in Rose Gold
Vrai & Oro
Circle Necklace in Rose Gold

Vrai & Oro + Bar Necklace in 14k Gold
Vrai & Oro
Bar Necklace in 14k Gold

Mejuri

Large Pave Diamond Round Necklace
Mejuri
Large Pave Diamond Round Necklace

Bold Letter Pendant Necklace in Gold Vermeil | Mejuri
Mejuri
Bold Letter Pendant Necklace in Gold Vermeil | Mejuri

Baby Box Chain Necklace
Mejuri
Baby Box Chain Necklace

Reliquia 

Reliquia + Star Sign Necklace Cancer
Reliquia
Star Sign Necklace Cancer

Yara Necklace in Gold
Reliquia Jewellery
Yara Necklace in Gold

Reliquia + Boyfriend Chain
Reliquia
Boyfriend Chain

Are you am i

Lolo Necklace
Are You Am I
Lolo Necklace

Lira Necklace
Are You Am I
Lira Necklace

Nimi Necklace
Are You Am I
Nimi Necklace

Dear Addison

Dear Addison + Aqua Waters Necklace
Dear Addison
Aqua Waters Necklace

Upside Down Horn Necklace
Dear Addison
Upside Down Horn Necklace

Reef Necklace
Dear Addison
Reef Necklace

Pastiche

Lila Necklace
Pastiche
Lila Necklace

Thetis Necklace
Pastiche
Thetis Necklace

Sophia Necklace
Pastiche
Sophia Necklace

Explore More:
Layering Necklaces
Kit Kilroy
Writer
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸