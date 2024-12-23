Alexa Chung Is Already Wearing the Boho Bag Trend That's Going to Be Everywhere in 2025

By now you probably already know that boho is back in a big way, But, if you need to see it to believe it, then take a look at Alexa Chung, who was spotted recently carrying the soon-to-be It-item of 2025: the studded and fringed Valentino Garavani Nellcôte shoulder bag.

Paired with red Valentino peep-toe pumps worn with black socks, straight-leg blue jeans, a black turtleneck, and a Valentino shearling coat, the perpetual style star turned heads in London with her warm, wintery, boho look. The fringe on the stylish suede accessory dances with every step, drawing attention to the bag du jour.

Keep scrolling to shop Alexa Chung's exact suede bag, plus five similar purses in the Valentino Nellcôte collection. No matter what designer bag you choose, the fringe is certainly festive enough for the holiday season, with style benefits that carry over well into the new year.

Alexa Chung carries the Valentino Garavani Nellcôte Bag in tan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Alexa Chung: Valentino Garavani Nellcôte Bag ($2,690)

