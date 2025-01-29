Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Pretty Dress Trend Everyone in Fashion Either Loves or Hates

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

Haute Couture Fashion Week is in full swing in Paris, and it's drawing in some of the chicest celebrities on the planet, as per usual. One of those chic celebrities is none other than Zoë Kravitz, who made an appearance at the Saint Laurent menswear show yesterday. For the occasion, she wore a dress trend from the fashion house that people continue to be divided on since its comeback. But whether you like it or not, there's no denying that the trend is one of the prettiest of the season.

The dress trend I'm referring to is boho dresses, and Kravitz opted for a beige, one-shoulder mini-dress version of the trend. She opted to pair the current-season Saint Laurent dress with a wide leather belt and multi-colored strappy sandals, also from the brand. Along with recent Chloé collections, Saint Laurent has been quite influential in the return of the boho trend. The consensus seems to be that some aren't quite ready for the comeback that's so synonymous with the early 2000s aesthetic and that boho pieces can lean a bit sloppy, but one look at how chic and cool (and polished) Kravitz looked at yesterday's show may convince the naysayers otherwise. Keep scrolling to see the look for yourself and to shop similar dresses if you're team boho.

Zoe Kravitz wearing a boho dress to the Saint Laurent couture show in Paris

(Image credit: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Zoe Kravitz wearing a boho dress to the Saint Laurent couture show in Paris

(Image credit: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Silk-Crepon Mini Dress ($3700), Leather Waist Belt ($1050), and Dominique Sandals in Satin Crepe ($990)

Shop Boho Dresses

Off-The-Shoulder Ruffled Silk-Crepon Mini Dress
SAINT LAURENT
Off-The-Shoulder Ruffled Silk-Crepon Mini Dress

Cleodora Dress
Reformation
Cleodora Dress

Metallic Thread Printed Dress
ZARA
Metallic Thread Printed Dress

Arleen Dress -- Nasturtium Orange
DÔEN
Arleen Dress in Nasturtium Orange

Floral Puff Sleeve Dress - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Floral Puff Sleeve Dress

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸