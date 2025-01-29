Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Pretty Dress Trend Everyone in Fashion Either Loves or Hates
Haute Couture Fashion Week is in full swing in Paris, and it's drawing in some of the chicest celebrities on the planet, as per usual. One of those chic celebrities is none other than Zoë Kravitz, who made an appearance at the Saint Laurent menswear show yesterday. For the occasion, she wore a dress trend from the fashion house that people continue to be divided on since its comeback. But whether you like it or not, there's no denying that the trend is one of the prettiest of the season.
The dress trend I'm referring to is boho dresses, and Kravitz opted for a beige, one-shoulder mini-dress version of the trend. She opted to pair the current-season Saint Laurent dress with a wide leather belt and multi-colored strappy sandals, also from the brand. Along with recent Chloé collections, Saint Laurent has been quite influential in the return of the boho trend. The consensus seems to be that some aren't quite ready for the comeback that's so synonymous with the early 2000s aesthetic and that boho pieces can lean a bit sloppy, but one look at how chic and cool (and polished) Kravitz looked at yesterday's show may convince the naysayers otherwise. Keep scrolling to see the look for yourself and to shop similar dresses if you're team boho.
On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Silk-Crepon Mini Dress ($3700), Leather Waist Belt ($1050), and Dominique Sandals in Satin Crepe ($990)
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
