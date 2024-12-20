Sienna Miller Just Wore the Affordable Trainer Brand You Probably Haven't Heard Of Yet

When I think of Sienna Miller, my mind often wanders to her long-standing relationship with French designer label, Chloé and the brand’s chunky wedges that I've seen her style so many times. A mainstay in her boho-inspired wardrobe, I'm always intrigued to see how she'll style them next. Beyond the statement wedges that I've come to know her for, Miller has a well-documented penchant for boots—think cowboy, biker, and animal-printed styles. However, it’s far less common to catch her out in trainers.

When Miller does reach for trainers, you can count on her to sidestep the usual suspects like that Adidas Sambas or Nike Cortez, that saturate London's streets. True to her signature style, she opts for something less predictable.

Stepping out for a shopping trip in Nottinghill, Miller wore a chunky pair of multi-coloured trainers from Spanish footwear brand, Hoff. With a bold silhouette and a spattering of vibrant hues and contrasting textures, these casual trainers are a refreshing departure from the slim-line styles that have been dominating this season. Featuring layers of yellow, navy, orange and grey throughout, these trainers channelled a playful energy that's been missing amongst other trainer trends this year. At £110, Miller's Hoff Bangkok trainers are priced in line with other high street trainer labels including Adidas and New Balance—however, I've spotted several styles hit the sales over the past few weeks.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hoff / Goff Photos)

On Sienna Miller: Urban Outfitters BDG Boyfriend Jeans (£59), Hoff Bangkok Trainers (£110), Prada Arqué Small Leather Shoulder Bag (£1990), Adidas Bucket Hat.

Pairing her trainers with cuffed black jeans, a slouchy knit and a bucket hat, Miller's look was casual, comfortable and ideal for a day of last-minute Christmas shopping.

Inspired to introduce a little more colour to my footwear collection, read on to discover our edit of the best Hoff trainers below.

SHOP HOFF TRAINERS HERE:

Hoff Bangkok Suede Lace Up Trainers £110 SHOP NOW Shop the style Sienna loves here.

Hoff City Matera Trainers £111 SHOP NOW These suede detailing gives these an elevated edge.

Hoff Track & Field Regium Trainers in Multi £99 £55 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Hoff Barcelona Suede Lace Up Trainers £110 SHOP NOW Style with cuffed jeans à la Miller or wear with a wide-leg trouser.

Hoff Montreal Suede Lace Up Trainers £110 SHOP NOW These subtle pops of colour make it easy to introduce some variety to your wardrobe.

Hoff Metro La Defense Trainers in Light Grey £125 £75 SHOP NOW The thick soles add extra height and a cushioned finish.

Hoff City Berlin Trainers £110 SHOP NOW These are well on their way to selling out.

Hoff Track Naxos Trainers £99 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour into your winter wardrobe.

Hoff Track Velia Trainers £99 SHOP NOW