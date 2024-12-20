Sienna Miller Just Wore the Affordable Trainer Brand You Probably Haven't Heard Of Yet
When I think of Sienna Miller, my mind often wanders to her long-standing relationship with French designer label, Chloé and the brand’s chunky wedges that I've seen her style so many times. A mainstay in her boho-inspired wardrobe, I'm always intrigued to see how she'll style them next. Beyond the statement wedges that I've come to know her for, Miller has a well-documented penchant for boots—think cowboy, biker, and animal-printed styles. However, it’s far less common to catch her out in trainers.
When Miller does reach for trainers, you can count on her to sidestep the usual suspects like that Adidas Sambas or Nike Cortez, that saturate London's streets. True to her signature style, she opts for something less predictable.
Stepping out for a shopping trip in Nottinghill, Miller wore a chunky pair of multi-coloured trainers from Spanish footwear brand, Hoff. With a bold silhouette and a spattering of vibrant hues and contrasting textures, these casual trainers are a refreshing departure from the slim-line styles that have been dominating this season. Featuring layers of yellow, navy, orange and grey throughout, these trainers channelled a playful energy that's been missing amongst other trainer trends this year. At £110, Miller's Hoff Bangkok trainers are priced in line with other high street trainer labels including Adidas and New Balance—however, I've spotted several styles hit the sales over the past few weeks.
On Sienna Miller: Urban Outfitters BDG Boyfriend Jeans (£59), Hoff Bangkok Trainers (£110), Prada Arqué Small Leather Shoulder Bag (£1990), Adidas Bucket Hat.
Pairing her trainers with cuffed black jeans, a slouchy knit and a bucket hat, Miller's look was casual, comfortable and ideal for a day of last-minute Christmas shopping.
Inspired to introduce a little more colour to my footwear collection, read on to discover our edit of the best Hoff trainers below.
SHOP HOFF TRAINERS HERE:
Style with cuffed jeans à la Miller or wear with a wide-leg trouser.
These subtle pops of colour make it easy to introduce some variety to your wardrobe.
The thick soles add extra height and a cushioned finish.
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of classic white trainers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
