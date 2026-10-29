Pay Attention—Sienna Miller Just Said This '90s Denim Trend Is Chic Again

If I had to wittle down a list of ultimate style muses (the It-girls I look to for daily inspiration), Sienna Miller will always hold the top spot. Whilst we’ll forever credit her with defining the modern boho aesthetic, to me her style is so much more, and her everyday, low-key outfits happen to be a masterclass in elegant ease. Mixing her signature free-spirited nonchalance with sharp, London edge, Sienna manages to never look overly contrived, highly styled, or too try-hard; every look is intrinsically herself. With a mood board now full of her best hits, when I spotted her out this week in ‘90s-codeddungarees, I knew I had to pay attention.
While taking some downtime after an afternoon of retail therapy with her daughter, Sienna's latest look was a pair of relaxed blue overalls with a loose, white tee, black Phoebe Philo slippersand a woven tote bag in classic chocolate brown. Worn with one shoulder buckled (and one casually undone), the denim-and-tee pairing felt straight out of Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green's Friends wardrobe. But by pairing it with an elevated shoe choice (hello, shoe of the season?) instead of the obvious trainer, the look felt fresh for 2026.
In my opinion, dungarees are the underrated way to make your T-shirt and polished shoe feel fashion forward this season (think Miu Miu's S/S '26 overalls and loafers combo). And, by providing the same warmth as jeans, if there was ever a question whether or not they could look work for the colder months too, Sienna just silenced the naysayers. Scroll down to shop the best styles on the market right now.
Shop the Dungaree Trend Below:
Gap
Denim Horseshoe Overalls Dungarees
Don't sleep on Gap denim this season, after all it comes highly recommended (cough, cough Hailey Bieber).
ASOS DESIGN
Circular Design Collection Denim Dungaree
I love the mid-blue hue of this ASOS iteration.
Free People
Good Luck Barrel Dungarees
These come in 14 beautiful shades.
Levi Strauss & Co.
Baggy Overall
A '90s classic.
Anthropologie
The Adi Corduroy Flare Dungarees
Haven't your heard? Cord is back in a big way this year.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.