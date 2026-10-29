Pay Attention—Sienna Miller Just Said This '90s Denim Trend Is Chic Again

How to make distressed denim feel chic in 2026.

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Editor Template_Hero_Sept 2026 (16): Sienna Miller dungaree trend 2026
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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If I had to wittle down a list of ultimate style muses (the It-girls I look to for daily inspiration), Sienna Miller will always hold the top spot. Whilst we’ll forever credit her with defining the modern boho aesthetic, to me her style is so much more, and her everyday, low-key outfits happen to be a masterclass in elegant ease. Mixing her signature free-spirited nonchalance with sharp, London edge, Sienna manages to never look overly contrived, highly styled, or too try-hard; every look is intrinsically herself. With a mood board now full of her best hits, when I spotted her out this week in ‘90s-coded dungarees, I knew I had to pay attention.

sienna miller dungaree trend 2026: Actress Sienna Muller and her daughter Marlowe are spotted out for some afternoon retail therapy together in West Hollywood.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While taking some downtime after an afternoon of retail therapy with her daughter, Sienna's latest look was a pair of relaxed blue overalls with a loose, white tee, black Phoebe Philo slippers and a woven tote bag in classic chocolate brown. Worn with one shoulder buckled (and one casually undone), the denim-and-tee pairing felt straight out of Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green's Friends wardrobe. But by pairing it with an elevated shoe choice (hello, shoe of the season?) instead of the obvious trainer, the look felt fresh for 2026.

In my opinion, dungarees are the underrated way to make your T-shirt and polished shoe feel fashion forward this season (think Miu Miu's S/S '26 overalls and loafers combo). And, by providing the same warmth as jeans, if there was ever a question whether or not they could look work for the colder months too, Sienna just silenced the naysayers. Scroll down to shop the best styles on the market right now.

Shop the Dungaree Trend Below:

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.