Fashion Insiders Are Already Wearing What Will Be Saint Laurent's Most Coveted Designer Bag

Anthony Vacarello, Saint Laurent's former creative director, knows exactly what it takes to create an It item. Before announcing his departure from the brand, he helped shape some of its most recognizable designs, from the Opyum heels, the iconic pumps with a sculptural heel shaped like the YSL logo, to the Le 5 à 7 and Icare bags, carried by celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Zoe Kravitz, and Bella Hadid. He also designed the brand’s viral sporty Stand-Collar Jacket, the hottest product in Q1 2026, according to the Lyst index. His latest It item, however, is the Simone Bag.
Presented during Saint Laurent's F/W 26 collection at Paris Fashion Week, the Simone puts a fresh spin on the brand's best-selling Cassandre bags. It retains the original envelope style but features double long straps that sit nicely on the shoulder, an east-west silhouette, two compartments, and a zip pocket for added organization. Available in two sizes, medium and large, the bag offers plenty of room for everything from a laptop and headphones to chargers and other work or travel necessities. A range of colorways and materials, from classic black leather to brown suede and python, further expands its appeal.
Although the Simone has only been available for a few weeks, it's already making the rounds. Iris Law was recently spotted carrying it in burgundy leather, pairing the bag with a printed midi skirt, cropped cardigan, and ballet pumps. Amelia Gray and Bella Hadid have also been seen wearing the design, each putting her own spin on it. Gray paired hers with jeans and a leather jacket, while Hadid styled it with a barn jacket and a minidress, demonstrating the bag's versatility.
All that to say, if you're in the market for a new designer bag and want to invest in the style fashion people will be reaching for this winter, keep scrolling.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.