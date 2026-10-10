We've entered the time of year in which jeans are the primary outfit component, and It girls across the globe are proving it daily as of late. Two recent examples are the 20-something Daisy Edgar-Jones and the 30-something Emma Stone, who stepped out this week wearing the rich-looking trend all the chicest dresses are wearing with jeans right now: jacquard jackets (or, similarly, brocade jackets).
The theme of fall 2026 fashion has been opulence, and jacquard jackets have become the buzzy item people are primarily shopping for as a result. These jackets, in which the ornate pattern is directly woven into the fabric, are the easiest way to dress up jeans and make your outfit as a whole look incredibly expensive. As for Edgar-Jones, she opted for a fitted white jacquard jacket from Mango, while Stone went with a longer gray collared iteration with her jeans. It's an easy, versatile outfit combination that looks both trend-forward and classic.
Scroll on to see Edgar-Jones and Stone in their similar jean outfits, and shop chic jacquard jackets to follow their lead.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.