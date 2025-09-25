This Specific Jacket Trend Made Scarlett Johansson's Basic Trousers Look So Expensive in NYC

Leave it to Scarlett Johansson to make a simple outfit look infinitely chic. While on her press tour for her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, in New York City, the actress proved that you don't need a statement piece to make a statement—you just need the right kind of classic appeal.
The key to her effortlessly elevated ensemble? A brown leather blazer. Paired with a silky black button-down top and brown trousers, this one item transformed her entire outfit, giving it a polished, luxurious feel. The leather blazer has been having a major moment, but, while many opt for black, Scarlett's choice of a rich, chocolate-brown hue is what truly sets her look apart. The color trend adds depth and richness to the otherwise basic base of black and dark brown. It’s an easy, unexpected way to break from the norm and add a sophisticated edge to a basic outfit.
This is the kind of styling trick that we love: accessible and highly effective. You likely already have the other pieces in your closet, and adding a brown leather blazer will instantly elevate them. The result is an outfit that looks and feels like a million dollars, even if the individual pieces are anything but. Consider this your new go-to formula for looking put-together, without trying too hard. Keep scrolling to shop pieces to re-create ScarJo's black and brown look this autumn.
On Scarlet Johansson: Dune London clutch; BaubleBar necklace.
Re-Create Scarlett Johansson's Outfit
Quince
100% Leather Blazer in Brown
Quince's leather is unbelievably good for the price.
La Ligne
Sheer Button Down Shirt
A classic choice.
MANGO
Selection Pleat Front Straight Leg Wool Pants
Mango never fails me.
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingbacks
We love this best-selling slingback.
JW Pei
Zaria Woven Clutch
Gold-tone hardware adds a little extra glam.
Susana Monaco
Faux Leather Boyfriend Blazer
Perfection.
Reformation
Alfie Relaxed Shirt
A foolproof purchase.
Reformation
Joelle Heeled Pumps
Satin pumps are incredibly elegant.
J.McLaughlin
Palmer Woven Leather Clutch
You'll be surprised by how much this clutch can carry.
Reiss
Solene Wool Blend Wide Leg Pants
Wide-leg trousers are hugely popular right now.
ZARA
Faux Leather Straight Fit Blazer
This boxy version feels retro in all of the right ways.
Quince
100% Washable Silk Three-Quarter Sleeve Shirt in Black
I love that this silk shirt is washable.
Max Mara
Ponza Pleated Houndstooth Check Wide Leg Pants
Max Mara is a fantastic brand if you're ready to splurge.
Stuart Weitzman
Power Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pumps
Worth the investment.
Quince
Italian Leather Handwoven Convertible Clutch in Black
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.