Great tops that make you feel put-together and polished, and work as well with jeans as they do with trousers, aren't always easy to track down—trust me, I've tried. Finding something that feels elevated and uncomplicated, and will see you through everything from work events to weekend plans, is a tall order. Which is exactly why I'm keen to share the winter top trend I've come across that ticks all the boxes.
Spotted on Elsa Hosk—where I find so many of my favourite trends begin—the model and designer put together one of the chicest winter outfits I've seen this season, with a satin scarf blouse at its centre.
The glossy fabrication brought a dramatic sheen, whilst the décolletage-skimming scarf detail, draped elegantly from her shoulders, added an extra layer of sophistication.
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Paired with tailored black trousers and sleek pointed-toe kitten heels, Elsa created a styling formula I'll happily take inspiration from this winter. Far more elevated than your average tank top, but just as easy to wear, the sweeping scarf detail does all the work, lending denim and trouser outfits a far more refined finish.
And whilst Elsa's tailored trousers make for a natural pairing, this emerging top trend works just as beautifully with denim. Read on to shop the scarf blouses I'm recommending this season.
Shop Satin Scarf Blouses:
Mango
High-Neck Blouse With Scarf Detail
Style these with jeans or dress them up with tailored trousers.
Reformation
Sabi Silk Top
Whilst I love this in the black, it also comes in dark green.
Toteme
Draped Scarf Top
The dramatic scarf detailing adds such an elegant edge.
& Other Stories
Silk Cowl Neck Scarf Top
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
GINA TRICOT
Satin Cape Blouse
Every great winter wardrobe starts with an elegant black blouse.
ALIGNE
Leona Satin Scarf Top
In bright shade of white, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
H&M
Scarf-Detail Satin Top
The tassel detailing gives this such a modern edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.