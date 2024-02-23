I Spent 7 Hours Digging Through Saks—39 Items I Discovered That I Now Need

I’m a department store girl. I still remember walking into Saks Fifth Avenue with my mom as a tween. I'd take the escalators up to the contemporary floor where I’d discover a new designer (I still remember the excitement I felt when I learned about Marc by Marc Jacobs for the first time) or spot a flouncy bubble-hem dress I’d seen in Vogue months before. While I got my start in luxury shopping ahead of the internet age, these days, more of my shopping is done online, merely out of convenience.

And yet, when I have an afternoon off, one of my favorite activities is to take the train uptown in Manhattan and take the elevators up through Saks once again. There’s something so soothing about the in-person experience of walking through a quiet store and trying things on, and I love that I can find a mix of runway pieces and everyday staples.

Through a few hours spent both in-person shopping and perusing online, my recent sleuthing has uncovered some of the best pieces currently at Saks. Since I’m usually on the hunt for a mix of simple basics and a small collection of standout pieces each season, I’ve included both for your own spring fashion needs. With thousands of options available online and in-person shopping limited to a few cities, this list is an easy way to navigate your shopping needs.

Toteme Twisted Crinkled Silk Maxi Dress $444 SHOP NOW Wear this textured dress off the shoulder.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Chandler Collared Ribbed Sweater $295 SHOP NOW An investment-worthy everyday sweater.

Naghedi Nomad Hobo Bag $315 SHOP NOW This tote bag can hold everything you need in style.

Gucci 35MM GG Monogram Denim Slingback Pumps $1150 SHOP NOW Spring for a standout pair of heels this season.

D Ô E N Estella Alpaca-Blend Knit Maxi Sweaterdress $398 SHOP NOW Dressy yet comfortable.

Rag & Bone Essential Rib-Knit Tank $95 SHOP NOW The anchor of a great outfit.

anOnlyChild St. Elizabeth Wool-Blend Cardigan $563 SHOP NOW Red is your power color.

Ganni Rib-Knit Wool-Blend Beanie $95 SHOP NOW Never worry about your head getting cold.

Martha Calvo Ami 14K Gold-Plated Doorknocker Earrings $125 SHOP NOW Simple yet elegant earrings.

Sam Edelman Meadow Leather Ballet Flats $130 SHOP NOW Avoid blisters, look chic.

Vontelle Harlem Haberdashery The Lenox Avenue 50MM Aviator Sunglasses $369 SHOP NOW Sunglasses with attitude.

Paige Anessa Belted Denim Shorts $179 SHOP NOW Denim shorts with a dressy touch.

FERRAGAMO Maryan Leather Loafers $895 SHOP NOW It's time to try out a pair of cool loafers.

Anine Bing Soraya Leather Belt $180 SHOP NOW When in doubt, add a belt.

Hill House Home The Grace Mini Nap Dress $198 SHOP NOW A nap dress for relaxing and more.

Polo Ralph Lauren Wool Icons Packable Fedora $198 SHOP NOW Do like Beyoncé and enter your country era.

Reformation Suvi Floral Dress $198 SHOP NOW Perfect for upcoming parties.

Tory Burch Eleanor 65MM Leather Pumps $358 SHOP NOW These heels mean business.

DL1961 Premium Denim Bridget Instasculpt Boot-Cut Jeans $209 SHOP NOW Jeans that will never feel uncomfortable.

Ganni Smocked Cotton Puff-Sleeve Blouse $215 SHOP NOW A statement sleeve to dress up or down.

Paige Drew Straight-Leg Cargo Pants $235 SHOP NOW Swap out your usual jeans for these instead.

Saint Laurent Script Rectangular Sunglasses $325 SHOP NOW Sunglasses have the power to transform your outfit.

Farm Rio Cotton Maxi Dress $245 SHOP NOW Plan ahead for your summer weddings.

Staud Zoe Leaf Beaded Tote Bag $250 SHOP NOW A pretty and playful bag.

Off-White Logo-Detailed Jersey Short Bike Shorts $180 SHOP NOW Relax in style.

Vince Oasis Leather Low-Top Sneakers $250 SHOP NOW A minimal sneaker for the office.

Marella Sgravio Floral Lounge Cami Top $255 SHOP NOW A top for nights on the town.

Frame Le Slim Mid-Rise Stretch Straight-Leg Jeans $268 SHOP NOW Invest in a pair of timeless jeans.

Marie Oliver Elenora Striped Midi-Dress $378 SHOP NOW Pinstripes with a painterly twist.

rag & bone Baby Spire Snake-Embossed Leather Hip Belt $228 SHOP NOW Use a bold belt to break up a casual outfit.

Sandro Stripy Shirt with Rhinestone Heart $340 SHOP NOW A button-down with a celebratory twist.

Brandon Blackwood Mini Denim Duffel Bag $175 SHOP NOW For nights out, it fits lipstick and your phone.

Rotate Birger Christensen Floral & Polka Dot Satin Ruffle Minidress $320 SHOP NOW This party dress makes a statement.

Frye Campus 14L Boots $458 SHOP NOW You'll wear these boots for years to com.e

Polo Ralph Lauren Denim Car Jacket $348 SHOP NOW Try a denim jacket with a modern silhouette.

Veronica Beard Corsica Floral Cotton Minidress $398 SHOP NOW Florals for spring, with a fresh twist.

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Cooper 14K-Gold-Plated Stud Earrings $132 SHOP NOW Statement earrings for bringing your all to the office.

Courreges Leather Baguette Shoulder Bag $820 SHOP NOW A little bag with major impact.