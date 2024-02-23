I Spent 7 Hours Digging Through Saks—39 Items I Discovered That I Now Need

Aemilia Madden
By Aemilia Madden
published

a woman in a black toteme dress

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

I’m a department store girl. I still remember walking into Saks Fifth Avenue with my mom as a tween. I'd take the escalators up to the contemporary floor where I’d discover a new designer (I still remember the excitement I felt when I learned about Marc by Marc Jacobs for the first time) or spot a flouncy bubble-hem dress I’d seen in Vogue months before. While I got my start in luxury shopping ahead of the internet age, these days, more of my shopping is done online, merely out of convenience. 

And yet, when I have an afternoon off, one of my favorite activities is to take the train uptown in Manhattan and take the elevators up through Saks once again. There’s something so soothing about the in-person experience of walking through a quiet store and trying things on, and I love that I can find a mix of runway pieces and everyday staples.

Through a few hours spent both in-person shopping and perusing online, my recent sleuthing has uncovered some of the best pieces currently at Saks. Since I’m usually on the hunt for a mix of simple basics and a small collection of standout pieces each season, I’ve included both for your own spring fashion needs. With thousands of options available online and in-person shopping limited to a few cities, this list is an easy way to navigate your shopping needs.

Twisted Crinkled Silk Maxi Dress
Toteme
Twisted Crinkled Silk Maxi Dress

Wear this textured dress off the shoulder.

Chandler Collared Ribbed Sweater
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Chandler Collared Ribbed Sweater

An investment-worthy everyday sweater.

Nomad Hobo Bag
Naghedi
Nomad Hobo Bag

This tote bag can hold everything you need in style.

35MM GG Monogram Denim Slingback Pumps
Gucci
35MM GG Monogram Denim Slingback Pumps

Spring for a standout pair of heels this season.

Estella Alpaca-Blend Knit Maxi Sweaterdress
D Ô E N
Estella Alpaca-Blend Knit Maxi Sweaterdress

Dressy yet comfortable.

Essential Rib-Knit Tank
Rag & Bone
Essential Rib-Knit Tank

The anchor of a great outfit.

St. Elizabeth Wool-Blend Cardigan
anOnlyChild
St. Elizabeth Wool-Blend Cardigan

Red is your power color.

Rib-Knit Wool-Blend Beanie
Ganni
Rib-Knit Wool-Blend Beanie

Never worry about your head getting cold.

Ami 14K Gold-Plated Doorknocker Earrings
Martha Calvo
Ami 14K Gold-Plated Doorknocker Earrings

Simple yet elegant earrings.

Meadow Leather Ballet Flats
Sam Edelman
Meadow Leather Ballet Flats

Avoid blisters, look chic.

Harlem Haberdashery The Lenox Avenue 50MM Aviator Sunglasses
Vontelle
Harlem Haberdashery The Lenox Avenue 50MM Aviator Sunglasses

Sunglasses with attitude.

Anessa Belted Denim Shorts
Paige
Anessa Belted Denim Shorts

Denim shorts with a dressy touch.

Maryan Leather Loafers
FERRAGAMO
Maryan Leather Loafers

It's time to try out a pair of cool loafers.

Soraya Leather Belt
Anine Bing
Soraya Leather Belt

When in doubt, add a belt.

The Grace Mini Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Grace Mini Nap Dress

A nap dress for relaxing and more.

Wool Icons Packable Fedora
Polo Ralph Lauren
Wool Icons Packable Fedora

Do like Beyoncé and enter your country era.

Suvi Floral Dress
Reformation
Suvi Floral Dress

Perfect for upcoming parties.

Eleanor 65MM Leather Pumps
Tory Burch
Eleanor 65MM Leather Pumps

These heels mean business.

Bridget Instasculpt Boot-Cut Jeans
DL1961 Premium Denim
Bridget Instasculpt Boot-Cut Jeans

Jeans that will never feel uncomfortable.

Smocked Cotton Puff-Sleeve Blouse
Ganni
Smocked Cotton Puff-Sleeve Blouse

A statement sleeve to dress up or down.

Drew Straight-Leg Cargo Pants
Paige
Drew Straight-Leg Cargo Pants

Swap out your usual jeans for these instead.

Script Rectangular Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
Script Rectangular Sunglasses

Sunglasses have the power to transform your outfit.

Cotton Maxi Dress
Farm Rio
Cotton Maxi Dress

Plan ahead for your summer weddings.

Zoe Leaf Beaded Tote Bag
Staud
Zoe Leaf Beaded Tote Bag

A pretty and playful bag.

Logo-Detailed Jersey Short Bike Shorts
Off-White
Logo-Detailed Jersey Short Bike Shorts

Relax in style.

Oasis Leather Low-Top Sneakers
Vince
Oasis Leather Low-Top Sneakers

A minimal sneaker for the office.

Sgravio Floral Lounge Cami Top
Marella
Sgravio Floral Lounge Cami Top

A top for nights on the town.

Le Slim Mid-Rise Stretch Straight-Leg Jeans
Frame
Le Slim Mid-Rise Stretch Straight-Leg Jeans

Invest in a pair of timeless jeans.

Elenora Striped Midi-Dress
Marie Oliver
Elenora Striped Midi-Dress

Pinstripes with a painterly twist.

Baby Spire Snake-Embossed Leather Hip Belt
rag & bone
Baby Spire Snake-Embossed Leather Hip Belt

Use a bold belt to break up a casual outfit.

Stripy Shirt with Rhinestone Heart
Sandro
Stripy Shirt with Rhinestone Heart

A button-down with a celebratory twist.

Mini Denim Duffel Bag
Brandon Blackwood
Mini Denim Duffel Bag

For nights out, it fits lipstick and your phone.

Floral & Polka Dot Satin Ruffle Minidress
Rotate Birger Christensen
Floral & Polka Dot Satin Ruffle Minidress

This party dress makes a statement.

Campus 14L Boots
Frye
Campus 14L Boots

You'll wear these boots for years to com.e

Denim Car Jacket
Polo Ralph Lauren
Denim Car Jacket

Try a denim jacket with a modern silhouette.

Corsica Floral Cotton Minidress
Veronica Beard
Corsica Floral Cotton Minidress

Florals for spring, with a fresh twist.

Cooper 14K-Gold-Plated Stud Earrings
Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry
Cooper 14K-Gold-Plated Stud Earrings

Statement earrings for bringing your all to the office.

Leather Baguette Shoulder Bag
Courreges
Leather Baguette Shoulder Bag

A little bag with major impact.

Joyful Rebellion Stell Ruffled Mules
Brother Vellies
Joyful Rebellion Stell Ruffled Mules

Any stylish person would love these, especially brides to be.

Explore More:
Style Tips Online Shopping What To Buy Now Saks Fifth Avenue
Aemilia Madden
Aemilia Madden
Contributor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸