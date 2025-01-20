Katie Holmes Just Wore the Chic Trouser Colour Trend I Spotted All Over Milan’s Streets This Weekend
If, like me, you’ve been keeping a close eye on Katie Holmes’s style evolution, you’ll know she’s the queen of a capsule wardrobe. Loyal to the pieces she invests in, the actor is often seen reworking favourites throughout the same month or across seasons. A conscious dresser with an eye for timeless staples, when Holmes decides to embrace a trend, you can bet it’s one worth paying attention to.
This weekend in New York, she stepped out in her signature understated style: a simple black coat paired with her trusty white Autry trainers—the exact pair I’ve already spotted her wearing on repeat. But this time, there was a twist. Skipping her usual blue jeans, Holmes selected a vivid pair of bright red trousers instead.
With their bold hue and wide-leg cut, the trousers injected a fresh pop of colour into her casual outfit. Interestingly, Holmes isn’t the only one leaning into this vibrant shade right now. Across the Atlantic in Milan, a wave of fashion insiders attending Men’s Fashion Week seemed to be echoing her style playbook, gravitating towards the same daring red trousers.
The Milanese style set took cues from Holmes’s pairing of black layers but also experimented with tonal looks, teaming their trousers with creamy neutrals or other red pieces for a high-impact effect.
It’s no surprise that this trend is flourishing right now—after all, the red colour trend has been steadily building momentum over the past few seasons. First thriving in the form of red heels, trainers and cardigans, it was only a matter of time until the red trouser enjoyed its moment in the sun. And, as we wriggle out for winter's tight grip and move towards the sunny days of spring, this vibrant trend feels like the perfect burst of joy and colour to usher in the new season.
Set to emerge as a key trend this spring, high street and designer brands are already rife with them. From H&M's smart style to Jil Sander's elegant pair, read on to discover our edit of the best red trousers below.
SHOP RED TROUSERS:
The wool and alpaca blend ensures an insulating finish.
Style with a thick black knit during winter and wear with a fresh white tee come summertime.
These come in extra short, short, regular and long lengths.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
