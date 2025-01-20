If, like me, you’ve been keeping a close eye on Katie Holmes’s style evolution, you’ll know she’s the queen of a capsule wardrobe. Loyal to the pieces she invests in, the actor is often seen reworking favourites throughout the same month or across seasons. A conscious dresser with an eye for timeless staples, when Holmes decides to embrace a trend, you can bet it’s one worth paying attention to.

This weekend in New York, she stepped out in her signature understated style: a simple black coat paired with her trusty white Autry trainers—the exact pair I’ve already spotted her wearing on repeat. But this time, there was a twist. Skipping her usual blue jeans, Holmes selected a vivid pair of bright red trousers instead.

With their bold hue and wide-leg cut, the trousers injected a fresh pop of colour into her casual outfit. Interestingly, Holmes isn’t the only one leaning into this vibrant shade right now. Across the Atlantic in Milan, a wave of fashion insiders attending Men’s Fashion Week seemed to be echoing her style playbook, gravitating towards the same daring red trousers.

The Milanese style set took cues from Holmes’s pairing of black layers but also experimented with tonal looks, teaming their trousers with creamy neutrals or other red pieces for a high-impact effect.

It’s no surprise that this trend is flourishing right now—after all, the red colour trend has been steadily building momentum over the past few seasons. First thriving in the form of red heels, trainers and cardigans, it was only a matter of time until the red trouser enjoyed its moment in the sun. And, as we wriggle out for winter's tight grip and move towards the sunny days of spring, this vibrant trend feels like the perfect burst of joy and colour to usher in the new season.

Set to emerge as a key trend this spring, high street and designer brands are already rife with them. From H&M's smart style to Jil Sander's elegant pair, read on to discover our edit of the best red trousers below.

SHOP RED TROUSERS:

H&M Slit-Hem Trousers £25 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 4—22.

Mango Wideleg Suit Trousers £50 SHOP NOW Style with the matching suit set or wear with a graphic tee.

Sézane Aldo Trousers £135 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Jil Sander Brushed Alpaca-Blend Straight-Leg Pants £1600 SHOP NOW The wool and alpaca blend ensures an insulating finish.

Next Red Elastic Back Wide Leg Trousers £38 SHOP NOW Style with a thick black knit during winter and wear with a fresh white tee come summertime.

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Straight Leg Chinos £28 SHOP NOW These come in extra short, short, regular and long lengths.

Skima Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Pants £60 SHOP NOW These comfortable trousers are perfect for off-duty styling.