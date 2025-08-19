This Cult-Loved Body Care Brand Launched a New Skin-Smoothing Product (and It Smells Like an Italian Affogato)

I'm strolling through the sun-warmed streets of Rome in search of a sleepy cafe. I spot one. I stop in, sit down, and enjoy a slow meal. Afterwards, I order a classic Italian dessert—an affogato, delighting in how the fresh espresso and cold vanilla ice cream melt together in rich, creamy ribbons.
Okay, I'm not *actually* enjoying an affogato, nor am I anywhere near Italy. I'm simply daydreaming that I am, and it's all thanks to a new skin-smoothing shower product from cult-loved body care brand, Soft Services. Perhaps best known for its TheraPlush Hand Cream ($62) or Software Update Retinol Body Serum ($44), Soft Services has a devoted internet fan base. I'm particularly passionate about its latest launch, an affogato-inspired body buffing bar that softens and smooths my skin while smelling utterly sumptuous; it's straight out of my gourmand dreams.
Soft Services
Affogato L’Orange Buffing Bar Body Exfoliant (2-Pack)
This is a new take on Soft Services' original Buffing Bar ($30), which is a micro-crystal exfoliant bar that physically sloughs away dead skin cells and uneven skin texture. It can be used to treat and prevent rough, bumpy skin on the back of the arms and legs (AKA keratosis pilaris) and ingrown hairs. Thanks to additional ingredients like glycerin and shea butter, it also moisturizes and soothes the skin.
The original Buffing Bar provides moderate to intense exfoliation. The new Affogato L’Orange version is slightly gentler, providing mild to moderate exfoliation. The only other difference is its fragrance, which is crafted to mimic the scent of an Italian affogato.It's smooth, rich, and indulgent with notes of juicy orange, creamy coconut, warm vanilla, and fresh espresso. Basically, it's the scent of your favorite café put into a body bar.
There are some things to keep in mind. First, this isn't meant to replace body wash. It suds up like soap, but that's only to help it glide across the skin. Use it on clean skin (so, after body wash) and purely for physical exfoliation. Second, glide it across the skin in small, circular motions to reap the benefits. Apply firm pressure on rough spots (heels, elbows, etc.), but avoid any areas with irritation, acne, or sunburn completely. Third, you don't have to use it every day. In fact, it's recommended to use it 2-3 times per week.
Pro tip: it works like a charm to prep the skin for self-tanner.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.