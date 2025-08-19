This Cult-Loved Body Care Brand Launched a New Skin-Smoothing Product (and It Smells Like an Italian Affogato)

I'm strolling through the sun-warmed streets of Rome in search of a sleepy cafe. I spot one. I stop in, sit down, and enjoy a slow meal. Afterwards, I order a classic Italian dessert—an affogato, delighting in how the fresh espresso and cold vanilla ice cream melt together in rich, creamy ribbons.

Okay, I'm not *actually* enjoying an affogato, nor am I anywhere near Italy. I'm simply daydreaming that I am, and it's all thanks to a new skin-smoothing shower product from cult-loved body care brand, Soft Services. Perhaps best known for its TheraPlush Hand Cream ($62) or Software Update Retinol Body Serum ($44), Soft Services has a devoted internet fan base. I'm particularly passionate about its latest launch, an affogato-inspired body buffing bar that softens and smooths my skin while smelling utterly sumptuous; it's straight out of my gourmand dreams.

