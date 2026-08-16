No Suitcase, No Trainers—This is the Bag and Shoe Trend Stylish Dressers Are Wearing to the Airport Instead

Everything I've ever known and believed about airport dressing has boiled down to two things: a reliable suitcase and a comfortable pair of shoes. From there, a neck pillow, a good book and a phone stocked with downloaded films are all take-it-or-leave-it, but a dependable travel bag and comfortable shoes? Those are non-negotiable. Well, at least in my world.
According to Dua Lipa, however, there are no hard-and-fast rules when it comes to jet-setting. This week, the singer took to the skies without a four-wheel suitcase or pair of trainers in sight. Instead, slung over her shoulder was an oversized Chanel tote, the sheer size of which could easily have housed a suitcase's worth of belongings, but whose distinctly wheel-less design makes navigating an airport considerably less effortless.
In another questionable, but undeniably chic, move, Dua also swapped the predictable pair of trainers—or even slip-on Uggs—for a pair of tall leather heeled boots. Worn with denim, the trouser-and-shoe combination flies in the face of traditional airport-dressing guidelines, prioritising in-flight chic over practicality.
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That said, her outfit isn't without merit. I've always considered jeans one of the smartest choices for airport dressing, as a well-worn pair of denim can be just as comfortable as softer trousers and considerably more polished. Meanwhile, her oversized Chanel tote offers enough room to rival a small suitcase, even if it does require a little more effort to carry.
Undoubtedly one of the coolest takes on airport dressing I've seen in some time, Dua's look has me questioning whether trainers and wheeled luggage really are the only sensible options. I'm not sure I'll be attempting a long-haul flight in heels anytime soon, but when it comes to in-flight styling inspiration, I'll happily be taking my cues from Dua going forward.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.