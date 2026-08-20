Olivia Wilde always keeps us on our toes. Whether it's writing and directing movies like The Invite and Don't Worry Darling or immersing herself completely in the character of her latest project, the multi-talented star is guaranteed to impress. Wilde recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of I Want Your Sex wearing a simple yet unexpected outfit. She wore a full runway look from Prada's menswear spring/summer 20227 collection, featuring an oversized black blazer, white denim vest, and matching low-rise jeans.
Borrowing from the boys is certainly not a novel twist in red-carpet style, but I'm thoroughly obsessed with Wilde's low-rise skinny jeans. If I didn't know this look was straight from the runway, I would have guessed her jeans were vintage! It's a bold choice that evokes 2000s-era vibes, but feels contemporary when worn with wardrobe staples like a black blazer and classic black pointy-toe pumps. Keep scrolling to shop similar pieces to assemble your own version of the look.
On Olivia Wilde: Prada Spring 2027 Menswear outfit.
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Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.