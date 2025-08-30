Nicole Richie's Anti-Trend Pants Look Good With Sandals, Boots, Flats, *and* Sneakers

Nicole Richie, one of Who What Wear's earliest style muses, proves once again that she can take any trend and make it her own. Recently, the reigning queen of bohemian chic was spotted wearing a pair of brown, wide-leg pinstripe pants with a matching tank and oversized necklace. It's part business, part boho, and totally on point for a new era.
The beauty of this look is its quiet confidence. The brown hue is a refreshing departure from the usual black or navy, and it pairs perfectly with her effortless, casual jacket. While some might shy away from the officelike nature of pinstripes, she embraces them with a relaxed style that gives the trousers a modern, fluid feel. The combination is a masterclass in understated elegance. If you like Richie's look as much as we do, keep scrolling to shop pairs of similar pinstripe pants to wear during this transitional time between summer and fall. And don't forget to add some jewelry!
Shop Wide-Leg Pinstripe Pants
A.L.C.
Emmett Pants
Note the cool buttons at the waist.
Lucky Brand
Cotton Blend Paper-Bag Pants
A paper-bag waist puts these pinstripes on the more casual end of the spectrum.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.