Just Wait, Everyone Everywhere Will Be Wearing This Unexpected Sneaker Color Trend in 3, 2, 1…

In L.A. last week, Bieber was spotted stepping out for a meeting. For the occasion, she wore a casual, sporty look consisting of a terry gray sweatshirt and black shorts. Topping off her look, she sported a classic Yankees baseball cap, The Row leather shoulder bag, and Miu Miu navy suede sneakers.
Suede sneakers have an elegant look on their own, but when in navy, they add a touch of luxury to your wardrobe, making it seem like you only wear designer. This is because the deep blue shade has a unique depth and appeal that you can't find in black, white, or tan. That said, if you're looking to update your sneaker collection in 2025, navy suede sneakers are the way to go. To stay ahead of the sneaker trend, keep scrolling to find the best pairs.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.