There Are Bag Trends and Then There Are Investment Bag Trends—That's What This One Is

By
published
in News

Welcome to spring, folks. We made it. After a long, dreary winter, I'm in the market to treat myself to a new investment bag, so I've been on high alert for fresh trends, and one was just spotted on the arm of Nicole Richie. The bag was the perfect match for Richie's boho-classic aesthetic, and it's the trend that's picking up where brown suede bags left off: navy suede. Navy blue bags are suddenly everywhere, which we were quick to report on, but the even more expensive-looking version of the trend is navy suede bags, like Richie's oversized Michael Kors hobo style.

Unlike black, brown, and burgundy, navy suede has more year-round appeal (as opposed to just fall and winter), and while navy is a trend right now, it's also very much considered a classic color. And yes, that's what makes it a great investment. Plus, if you're worried about your navy bag clashing with black, that's not a thing anymore. Everyone is pairing navy and black—including Nicole Richie.

Keep scrolling to shop Richie's exact bag (which is refreshingly reasonably priced), as well as a few more of my favorite navy suede investment bags.

Nicole Richie wearing a black turtleneck

(Image credit: affinitypicture/Backgrid)

On Nicole Richie: Michael Kors Nolita Large Nubuck Hobo Shoulder Bag in Navy ($398)

Shop Nicole's Bag

Nolita Large Nubuck Hobo Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors
Nolita Large Nubuck Hobo Shoulder Bag in Navy

Shop More Navy Suede Investment Bags

Le Teckel Suede Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Suede Shoulder Bag in Bleu Fonce

The Small Tondo Hobo Bag
Savette
The Small Tondo Hobo Bag in Navy

Audrey Suede Clutch
KHAITE
Audrey Suede Clutch in Navy

Proenza Schouler, Large Ruched Suede Tote
Proenza Schouler
Large Ruched Suede Tote

Slouchy Banana Leather Crossbody Bag
The Row
Slouchy Banana Leather Crossbody Bag in Dark Navy

The Symmetry 26 Bag
Savette
The Symmetry 26 Bag in Navy

Bobbi Suede Shoulder Bag
KHAITE
Bobbi Suede Shoulder Bag in Navy

Silo Zip Suede & Leather Shoulder Bag
Proenza Schouler
Silo Zip Suede & Leather Shoulder Bag in Deep Navy

Oskan Xo Capsule Suede Shoulder Bag
Isabel Marant
Oskan XO Capsule Suede Shoulder Bag in Midnight

Soft Demi Suede Clutch
GABRIELA HEARST
Soft Demi Suede Clutch in Navy

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
