There Are Bag Trends and Then There Are Investment Bag Trends—That's What This One Is

Welcome to spring, folks. We made it. After a long, dreary winter, I'm in the market to treat myself to a new investment bag, so I've been on high alert for fresh trends, and one was just spotted on the arm of Nicole Richie. The bag was the perfect match for Richie's boho-classic aesthetic, and it's the trend that's picking up where brown suede bags left off: navy suede. Navy blue bags are suddenly everywhere, which we were quick to report on, but the even more expensive-looking version of the trend is navy suede bags, like Richie's oversized Michael Kors hobo style.

Unlike black, brown, and burgundy, navy suede has more year-round appeal (as opposed to just fall and winter), and while navy is a trend right now, it's also very much considered a classic color. And yes, that's what makes it a great investment. Plus, if you're worried about your navy bag clashing with black, that's not a thing anymore. Everyone is pairing navy and black—including Nicole Richie.

Keep scrolling to shop Richie's exact bag (which is refreshingly reasonably priced), as well as a few more of my favorite navy suede investment bags.

(Image credit: affinitypicture/Backgrid)

On Nicole Richie: Michael Kors Nolita Large Nubuck Hobo Shoulder Bag in Navy ($398)

