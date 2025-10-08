The weather in NYC is finally beginning to hint at fall—temperatures are dropping a bit, and there's a crisp feel in the air. This means that before we know it, fashion people across the city will begin swapping their blue jeans and white tees for sheer tights and miniskirts, finishing the look with the one shoe color trend that makes the outfit look the chicest: brown leather loafers.
Aubrey Plaza is one insider who knows this firsthand. Spotted in the city today, the actress stepped out in a matching houndstooth blazer and miniskirt, styled effortlessly with a white collared shirt, sheer black tights, and Khaite's new Blake bag. On her feet, she opted for brown leather loafers, specifically a penny loafer silhouette with ruched detailing.
While Plaza could have chosen classic black loafers, which would still have looked stylish with her miniskirt outfit, the brown loafers elevated the look from simply stylish to chic. The warmer hue added depth, and because it's a less expected color, it made her ensemble feel fresh for fall 2025. Additionally, what fashion people love about loafers is their versatility, making them suitable for sheer tights and a miniskirt, as seen today, as well as with tailored pants, long dresses, or jeans.
If you're inspired to add a pair to your wardrobe, keep scrolling because we've curated an edit of the best brown leather loafers for women. Additionally, ahead, shop the pieces needed to re-create Plaza's elegant NYC ensemble.
Get Aubrey Plaza's Look
EAVES
Rona Blazer
Eaves is the new fashion brand that women in NYC love.
EAVES
Stav Mini Skirt
Such a cute miniskirt to match.
Hanes
Silk Reflections Control Top Sheer Toe Silky Sheer Pantyhose
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.