Brown paired her yellow Monday Swimwear Honolulu Top with a serious double-dose of hardware: the brand's limited-edition Montego and Shell brass belts. It’s a stacked look that feels surprisingly glamorous for a beach moment. It's a little bit boho, a little Y2K, but mostly just really cool. Lila Moss is also on board with the bikini belt trend, though she prefers beaded versions.
If you're also suddenly tempted to try this accessory, scroll down to shop Millie's exact Monday Swimwear pieces, plus a few more styles we love in this sunny, summery shade of yellow.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.