PSA: Winter Outfits Look Smarter With This Simple Styling Trick

Amidst the noise of runway mania, new-season drops and a constant churn of cult items, I know all too well how easy it can be to lose sight of the simplest, most wearable styling tricks that actually make getting dressed feel easier. Which is exactly why I was grateful to Katie Holmes and Jessica Alba for reminding me of a jacket-and-shoe combination that never fails to make an outfit look chic.
Stepping out this week, Katie Holmes caught my eye in a dark plum leather jacket, styled with loafers in the exact same rich purple hue. Bringing instant cohesion to her look, the clever pairing worked well with her dark-wash jeans, keeping the outfit polished and considered without feeling at all fussy.
Then, Jessica Alba was spotted wearing the same combination this week, opting for a cognac-brown leather jacket paired with tonal light-brown shoes, and styled with classic blue jeans and a basic white tank top. An uncomplicated outfit by any standard, the thoughtful colour coordination polished her look, wearable and minimal.
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So simple it's easy to overlook, matching your jacket to your shoes is one of my favourite ways to make even the most pared-back outfit feel that little bit more considered. Whether you opt for rich plum, classic brown or another winter hue, it's a styling that deserves a place in your repertoire.
Inspired by Katie and Jessica's effortlessly chic outfits, read on to shop my edit of the coolest matching jackets and shoes below.
Shop Leather Jackets and Shoes:
Massimo Dutti
Pleated-Detail Nappa Leather Jacket
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Penny Loafer
The penny loafer shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
COS
Leather Funnel-Neck Jacket
A funnel neck leather jacket is one of the chicest items you can buy right now.
Zara
Ruched Leather Loafers
Wear these with white socks to give you look a preppy feel.
Zara
Leather Effect Belted Jacket
Cinched waist jackets remain one of the season's chicest trends.
Zara
Soft Leather Flat Loafers
These soft, low-profile loafers are perfect for daily styling.
H&M
Leather Jacket
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Brinesh Vegetal Soft Calf Cinnamon
Style these with jeans for a comfortable day-to-day look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.