And Here They Are: The 8 Items That Have Officially Reached Cult Status This Fashion Month
Fashion month may be about to wrap for another year, but these cult buys will continue to be everywhere long after September. Scroll to shop the pieces that have the fashion set's stamp of approval now.
Sure, there are always plenty of notable trends and viral moments, but the real highlights of fashion month don't just happen on the runway; they can be found in street style, too. Whilst I, like any other editor at Who What Wear UK, would have loved to shop Demna's reimagined Gucci clothing-store runway, or taken a trip through the hallowed halls of Chelsea College of Arts courtesy of Burberry's most recent presentation, it was what the guests were wearing outside the shows that had us truly captivated. After all, every attendee is someone within fashion's inner circle.
From editors to tastemakers, buyers to rarely spotted celebs, the street-style set live and breathe fashion, and over these four weeks, they offer something invaluable: looks that not only inspire but are also easily achievable. Because, let's be honest, when you’re bopping from show to show and weaving throughout the city, your outfit needs to work just as hard as you do. So naturally, figuring out which pieces the It crowd are relying on now makes sense.
As the month is drawing to a close (and there's only Paris Fashion Week left), there's enough real-life fodder to dissect what exactly the fashion set is buying this autumn. Think statement-making jackets that command attention, or one-and-done dresses that will take you from brunch to late-night dinner. Fashion's best-dressed consistently pull out all the stops, but this doesn't mean that their wardrobes are built on fleeting, trend-led buys. In fact, when looking at this edit, you'll notice quite the opposite.
Scroll to shop the eight cult buys that the fashion set can't live without now. These pieces will work overtime, season after season.
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8 Cult Buys Everywhere This Fashion Month
1. Ralph Lauren Alira Wool-Blend Donegal Tweed Jacket
Style Notes: You can never go wrong with a cropped jacket in autumn. But if you’re after a style that feels fresher and infinitely cooler, Ralph Lauren’s Alira Wool-Blend Donegal Tweed Jacket is the one to see. Pairing just as well with jeans and a maxi skirt as it does with leggings and riding boots, this quietly luxurious, throw-on-and-go style has been everywhere this month.
Shop the Jacket:
Ralph Lauren
Alira Wool-Blend Donegal Tweed Jacket
Crafted from textured tweed in a luxurious wool and cashmere blend, this jacket feels so soft.
2. Prada Bonnie Bag
Style Notes: There's not much Gen Z It girl Olivia Neill can’t convince me of, but her penchant for the Prada Bonnie bag certainly has me paying attention. With its sleek east/west silhouette and perfectly distressed leather finish, the bag feels equal parts nostalgic and current. Plus, it looks especially fun when styled with a crop top and smart midi skirt.
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Prada
Bonnie Medium Leather Bag
The new classic.
3. Zara Linen Blend Fringed Jacket
Style Notes: The definition of low-effort, high-impact, Zara's Linen Blend Fringed Jacket is one of this season’s best-selling high-street buys. If you haven't seen it on socials, it may well have passed you on the street, and I particularly adore how it looks styled with tan trousers and a snake-print bag.
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ZARA
Linen Blend Fringed Jacket
Shop the best-selling style whilst you still can.
4. Miu Miu Embroidered Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Probably my favourite fashion week, Milan is a treasure trove of fantastic cult buys. And in fashion's most formidable location, it was only a matter of time before this pair of Miu Miu boots made the rounds. Simple in design yet striking in impact, they lent an effortless finish to this show-goer’s look (see above), quietly elevating her playful minidress, grey cardigan and loose black blazer.
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Miu Miu
Embroidered Leather Boots
A cool-girl update on the everyday moto boot.
5. Saint Laurent Technical Jacket
Style Notes: From the new face of Rhode, Alexandra LeClerc, to fashion girl and podcast host Paige Desorbo, Saint Laurent’s zip-up jacket is a big hit. Tapping into the technical-jacket trend whilst still managing to feel timeless, this piece strikes the rare balance between fashion-forward and functional. For a more grounded take, swap out heels for ballet flats. Trust me: you’ll look just as chic.
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Saint Laurent
Jacket in Cotton
This jacket also comes in cognac, navy and maroon.
6. Tory Burch Romy Suede Tote
Style Notes: Sometimes a supersized bag is necessary, especially when you’re on the go and need a change of shoes. And in the city that never sleeps, the Tory Burch Romy Suede Tote was a clear favourite. Minimalist in design but extensive in space, the suede finish and soft slouch are a timeless combo. It happens to pair particularly well with an all-white look and brown Mary Jane ballet flats—a super easy early-autumn look.
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Tory Burch
Romy Suede Tote
A bag big enough to fit all your wares.
7. Zara Striped Shirt With Frog Fastening
Style Notes: This year, fashion's best-dressed have cottoned on to not one, but two affordable Zara gems. Finished with the currently trending frog fastening, this simple blouse feels anything but basic. Instantly elevating justt about any bottoms you pair with, it proves that great style isn’t only about big-ticket buys.
Shop the Blouse:
Zara
Striped Shirt With Frog Fastening
I can't quite believe this fashion-week find is only £40.
8. Proenza Schouler Naia Maxi Dress
Style Notes: This season has been awash with dopamine-inducing shades, but vibrant orange has quickly emerged as a favourite autumn-wardrobe colour. Channelling the balmy, sun-soaked vibe we're already missing from summer, this Proenza Schouler Naia Maxi Dress speaks volumes without actually doing much. Bold yet effortless, it's the kind of piece that turns heads whilst still feeling entirely wearable.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.