It started quickly, almost overnight, and gained traction at lightning speed. One minute royal purple was a fashion no-go; the next it was the summer's smash hit. For a handful of people, wearing bright purple was business as usual, but for the rest of us, we would need a little more convincing; after all, we couldn't see past the Cadbury connotations. A couple of months later, and purple is as ubiquitous as camel on the runways, a stark reminder that few colour trends feel quite as luxurious as rich jewel tones.
But what do the emerald greens, deep sapphire blues, striking coppers and vibrant ruby reds all have in common? Yes, they are making a compelling case for embracing colour this season, bringing a sense of depth and sophistication to even the simplest outfits. But when fashioned in sumptuous silk, lace and head-turning lamé, you can't help but feel like a kid in a candy shop. Understated neutrals will always have their place in a well-curated wardrobe, but if you're ready to lean into a maximalist autumn, these gemstone-inspired, sweet wrapper hues are perfect for the grey days that need a little extra colour.
Whether you fell for Valentino's supersized bows and raspberry silk gloves or preferred Loewe's Flake-reminiscent yellow-and-purple looks, you don’t need to commit to a head-to-toe look to make the trend work. A jewel-toned handbag here, a pair of statement shoes there—these punchy shades can breathe new life into your existing wardrobe by proximity alone. But if you do want to dive headfirst into a more adventurous approach, experimenting with colour combinations can also be part of the appeal. Think ruby red alongside soft pink (strawberry crème) or emerald green paired with classic black for a look that feels both modern and timeless (and very After Eight).
Whether you’re looking to inject a little colour into your everyday wardrobe or searching for a standout piece that will work well beyond this season, jewel tones are a trend worth paying attention to. Keep scrolling to see the shades worth knowing now, and of course some easy ways to wear them. Who knows; you might just find a combination tasty enough to convince you to embrace a little more colour.
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1. The Big Purple One
Style Notes: Starting strong with the colour that kickstarted the trend, rich, royal purple is continuing its reign as the It hue of the season. Dipped in Dairy Milk deliciousness, this statement colour swept the autumn/winter runways at Loewe, Fendi, Kent & Curwen and Balenciaga, but it was also the highlight of Issey Miyake's spring/summer 2027 collection too, suggesting designers are backing it well into the new year. Such a vibrant shade might not be best worn head-to-toe, but the high street has made a strong case for knits and tees in striking violet to help dress up casual denim and easy flats.
Style Notes: In case you missed it, you're going to want to Google the Saint Laurent S/S 27 show. And I mean immediately. Set against the sparkling backdrop of the Trocadéro and facing the illuminated Eiffel Tower, the high-octane show was an ode to the glamour of gold. Out of 59 looks, 49 were dedicated to full looks of co-ords, dresses, cropped jackets and trousers, all rendered in shining gold (or at the very least, copper).
Look back to this season's runways, and you'll see the same: Shushu Tong, Margiela, Christian Dior and Zimmermann are all banking heavily on the value of gold ahead of party season. Could this be the luxe trend we needed to replace sequins and feathers? Potentially. But if you want to look less like an Academy Award and more runway-inspired, dresses were undoubtedly the hero piece to come out of the trend. They're easy to wear with just about any shoe or bag colour, but creams, nudes and neutrals allow the style to truly shine.
Shop the Trend:
Rabanne
Chainmail Mini Dress
Bring on NYE.
Georgia Hardinge
Fossil Dress Floor Length Metallic
I've seen this dress at so many weddings, and it never fails to get compliments.
Retrofête
Lukka Draped Open-Back Satin Gown
Sleek, slinky, sophisticated. LBD, who?
3. After Eight
Style Notes: If you think of mint and chocolate and your mind goes to ice cream, think again. This season is all about strong mint-leaf shade teamed with black and bitter chocolate for a decadent take on how to wear green. Emerald often pops up in the jewel-tone conversation, but usually in the form of jewellery, so imagine our surprise to see green silk, leather and lace taking centre stage in the Akris, Shiatzy Chen and Balenciaga collections.
The styling advice is clear: ground this commanding colour with deep neutrals for an easy way to make it feel daytime-ready. Taking your look into evening too? Swap your heavy black boots for a sharp court shoe to show you really mean business.
Shop the Trend:
Boden
Jersey Lace Shirt-Green Pine
Your next date-night look, sorted. Just tuck into a contrasting shade, like a burgundy pencil skirt.
New Look
Dark Green Velvet Lace Trim Empire Line Midi Dress
Perfect for party hosting.
Reebok
Club C 85 Unisex Sneakers in Dark Green Suede
Imagine these with a grey tracksuit and a faux-fur coat for weekend errands.
4. Strawberry Crème
Style Notes: Fiery chilli red was big news last winter, and pops of scarlet rolled into spring/summer this year too, cementing red as one to watch this autumn and beyond. Interestingly, it does feel a lot sweeter (and more approachable) when teamed with blush pink to give strawberry crème energy. 16 Arlington, Robert Wun and Hèrmes continue to champion bold red, whilst Chanel and Balenciaga haute couture kept things cutesy with pink-and-red pairings more pretty than overpowering.
For a masterclass in how to make this duo feel fashion-forward, though, see Sarah Burton's S/2 27 collection for Givenchy, where a red leather shirt was shown tucked into a merlot skirt and finished with a candy-pink handbag. Who needs fifty shades of grey when you can play with a red and pink palette?
Shop the Trend:
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Knit Polo Sweater With Quarter-Zip Collar
Three-quarter zips are having a moment right now.
Simone Rocha
Lace-Trimmed Crepe de Chine Midi Dress
The kind of dress you'll rewear season after season, year after year.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Mules
The perfect shade of merlot to pair with such a pretty pink.
5. Chocolate Orange
Style Notes: Look away now, wallflowers (if you hadn't already). Perhaps one of the most daring, statement colours on the list is a punchy orange—not brooding rust, not toasty paprika; this fresh, zingy orange isn't exactly a jewel tone, but a confectioner's dream. Just as minimalists were about to relax into a winter of black, white and grey, orange has come along to shake things up, brightening everything from handbags at Bulgari to lace dresses at Saint Laurent. The easiest way to wear orange now? Well, it works exceptionally well with chocolate brown (for obvious reasons), but it's also surprisingly good with blue denim. So, before you reach for yet another grey jumper, orange could be a-peeling. I'll see myself out.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Jillian Silk Dress
Just add gold earrings for the perfect finishing touch.
ALIGNE
Dion Brushed Wool Jumper
That ultra-fluffy finish is second to none.
& Other Stories
Puffy Real Suede Shoulder Bag in Orange
This + an all-black outfit = a match made in heaven.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.