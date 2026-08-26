The Chicest People I Know Are Already Wearing Autumn’s Coolest Colour Combination

I can spot a fashion person a mile off, and right now, one of the clearest tells that someone knows their Prada from their Proenza is whether they’re already experimenting with the high-octane colour combination set to take off next. Naturally, Katie Holmes was one of the first to catch my eye, stepping out in New York in the exact pairing that the runways have already singled out as one of autumn 2026’s most exciting.
Attending an event in the city, Holmes swapped the tried-and-tested black-and-white combination for a royal purple dress, punctuating the look with a pair of ruby-red shoes.
The colour pairing has already made its mark on the runways, with Miu Miu, Prada and Celine all making a case for putting high-impact hues side by side. Rather than competing, royal purple and ruby red build on each other to create a dynamic combination that feels entirly fresh for autumn.
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Taking inspiration from Katie, read on to discover the colour pairing I’m sure we’ll all be reaching for very soon—and shop the trend below.
Shop the Purple and Red Colour Trend:
Reformation
Daniela Silk Dress
Whilst I love this in the dark purple, it also comes in five other shades.
Jude
Haze Leather Mules
The peep-toe heel trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
ALIGNE
Dion Brushed Wool Jumper
I'm banking this ahead of the winter months.
Massimo Dutti
Lightweight Cotton Jacket With Button Details
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Reformation
Esmeralda Dress
Style this with red heels to get Katie's look.
MANGO
Leather Clutch Bag
Add a pop of colour to your autumn rotation.
FLORE FLORE
Jill Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank
Flore Flore's basics are a fashion person's favourites.
Reformation
Sawyer Cargo Pant
These also come in cream and dark green.
COS
Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
This classic long-sleeve tee also comes in six other shades.
Anthropologie
Stella Satin Lace-Trim Blouse
Style these with dark wash jeans for an elevated, autumnal look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.