While there are places in Italy that are lovely to visit year-round, for much of the country, summer is undoubtedly the high season, and it can get quite hot (I'll get back to that in a bit). Also, I'm finding that more and more travelers to Europe are opting to pack all of their vacation belongings into a single carry-on (which is luckily easier to do in the summer). But that means that you must be super selective when deciding what to pack, and simple, lightweight outfits are key. A visitor to Italy who's clearly clued into this is Margaret Qualley.

Qualley was spotted out in Rome this week wearing the no-fail summer outfit for trips to Italy, and as I mentioned, it only requires two pieces: a lightweight maxi dress and mesh flats (but it works equally well with flat sandals). You won't get overheated wearing it, it's appropriate for a number of daytime and evening activities, and it takes up hardly any space in your suitcase. The Italy-loving influencer crowd is also big fans of this outfit, as you'll see below. So, whether you're traveling to Italy or not this summer, keep scrolling to shop the pretty outfit you can't go wrong with.

Margaret Qualley wearing a halter maxi dress and mesh flats in Italy

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

On Margaret Qualley: Indi & Cold dress

More Fashion Girls Wearing the Outfit in Italy

Influencer wearing a maxi dress and sandals in Italy

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Influencer wearing a maxi dress and sandals in Italy

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Influencer wearing a maxi dress and sandals in Italy

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Shop Lightweight Maxi Dresses + Sandals and Mesh Flats

Smocked Maxi Dress in Cotton Voile
J.Crew
Smocked Maxi Dress in Cotton Voile

Gathered Halter Dress
ZARA
Gathered Halter Dress

Dominica Dress
Reformation
Dominica Dress

Vrg Grl Vintage Lover Bias Cut Maxi Dress
VRG GRL
Vintage Lover Bias Cut Maxi Dress

Lori Dress
Posse
Lori Dress

Balla Flat
Dear Frances
Balla Flats

Madewell the Greta Ballet Flats in Mesh
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flats in Mesh

Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops

Petal Anagram Leather Slides
Loewe
Petal Anagram Leather Slides

Flat Sandals With Straps and Metal Detail
ZARA
Flat Sandals With Straps and Metal Detail

