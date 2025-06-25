While there are places in Italy that are lovely to visit year-round, for much of the country, summer is undoubtedly the high season, and it can get quite hot (I'll get back to that in a bit). Also, I'm finding that more and more travelers to Europe are opting to pack all of their vacation belongings into a single carry-on (which is luckily easier to do in the summer). But that means that you must be super selective when deciding what to pack, and simple, lightweight outfits are key. A visitor to Italy who's clearly clued into this is Margaret Qualley.

Qualley was spotted out in Rome this week wearing the no-fail summer outfit for trips to Italy, and as I mentioned, it only requires two pieces: a lightweight maxi dress and mesh flats (but it works equally well with flat sandals). You won't get overheated wearing it, it's appropriate for a number of daytime and evening activities, and it takes up hardly any space in your suitcase. The Italy-loving influencer crowd is also big fans of this outfit, as you'll see below. So, whether you're traveling to Italy or not this summer, keep scrolling to shop the pretty outfit you can't go wrong with.

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

On Margaret Qualley: Indi & Cold dress

