Every Fashion Person Is Packing This Pretty Two-Piece Outfit For Trips to Italy
While there are places in Italy that are lovely to visit year-round, for much of the country, summer is undoubtedly the high season, and it can get quite hot (I'll get back to that in a bit). Also, I'm finding that more and more travelers to Europe are opting to pack all of their vacation belongings into a single carry-on (which is luckily easier to do in the summer). But that means that you must be super selective when deciding what to pack, and simple, lightweight outfits are key. A visitor to Italy who's clearly clued into this is Margaret Qualley.
Qualley was spotted out in Rome this week wearing the no-fail summer outfit for trips to Italy, and as I mentioned, it only requires two pieces: a lightweight maxi dress and mesh flats (but it works equally well with flat sandals). You won't get overheated wearing it, it's appropriate for a number of daytime and evening activities, and it takes up hardly any space in your suitcase. The Italy-loving influencer crowd is also big fans of this outfit, as you'll see below. So, whether you're traveling to Italy or not this summer, keep scrolling to shop the pretty outfit you can't go wrong with.
On Margaret Qualley: Indi & Cold dress
More Fashion Girls Wearing the Outfit in Italy
Shop Lightweight Maxi Dresses + Sandals and Mesh Flats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
How to Style Your Basics So They Look Like The Row (But Cost $390 or Less)
Prepare to bookmark every outfit.
-
Fashion People Are Packing This Pretty Skirt Trend Instead of Miniskirts for Vacations in Europe
Sofia Richie Grainge is one of them.
-
From Head to Toe, This Is the Exact Summer Maxi-Dress Outfit L.A. Girls Are Wearing
The new summer uniform is here.
-
Save Your Miles: This Edit Brings Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc Luxury Right to Your Home
Checking out your cart is like checking into the hotel.
-
This Is the Skirt Fashion People Are Going to Be Wearing for the Next 3 Months
Here's how to style yours.
-
You Don't Have to Fly to the French Riviera to Look Like a Regular at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc—Just Wear This
Sofia Richie Grainge coded.
-
The 2025 Dress Trend I'm Copying From the Olsen Twins to Look Wealthy This Summer
Per usual, they were way ahead of their time.
-
The Classic Hero Piece That Fashion People Reach For All Summer Long
Something for every personal style.