Lupita Nyong’o just shifted the Canadian tuxedo into a new gear. The Oscar winner and star of the upcoming blockbuster The Odyssey took head-to-toe denim to a new level at a recent Audi racing event, proving that more is definitely more when it comes to fashion’s favorite fabric.
Instead of the standard two-piece pairing, Nyong’o doubled down, wearing four pieces at once. Her look featured classic jeans, a crop top, and a hybrid jacket-slash-vest by Monse with a contrasting collar. Styled by Micaela Erlanger, the unexpected combo of the designer piece gave the whole vibe an architectural edge. She also wore chunky silver jewelry for a sharp, modern toughness befitting the racing venue.
To break up the sea of blue, Nyong’o grounded the outfit with fiery red high heels and a perfectly matching red lip. Keep scrolling to see the full look, and browse pieces to recreate it for yourself. Spoiler alert: Be prepared to layer up, pile on the silver, and never underestimate the power of a bold red lip.