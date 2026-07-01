Don't Wear Denim-on-Denim Until You See the Fresh Way Lupita Nyong'o Styled the Trend

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Lupita Nyong&#039;o wears denim-on-denim
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o just shifted the Canadian tuxedo into a new gear. The Oscar winner and star of the upcoming blockbuster The Odyssey took head-to-toe denim to a new level at a recent Audi racing event, proving that more is definitely more when it comes to fashion’s favorite fabric.

Instead of the standard two-piece pairing, Nyong’o doubled down, wearing four pieces at once. Her look featured classic jeans, a crop top, and a hybrid jacket-slash-vest by Monse with a contrasting collar. Styled by Micaela Erlanger, the unexpected combo of the designer piece gave the whole vibe an architectural edge. She also wore chunky silver jewelry for a sharp, modern toughness befitting the racing venue.

To break up the sea of blue, Nyong’o grounded the outfit with fiery red high heels and a perfectly matching red lip. Keep scrolling to see the full look, and browse pieces to recreate it for yourself. Spoiler alert: Be prepared to layer up, pile on the silver, and never underestimate the power of a bold red lip.

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 03: Lupita Nyong&#039;o poses for a photo in front of the Audi F1 Team garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 03, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Phillips/LAT Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)